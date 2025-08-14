War 2: Want To Travel Where Hrithik Roshan And Kiara Advani Romanced For The Movie? Here's How Much It Will Cost
Many scenes from the Yash Raj movie featured famous landmarks in Rome, including the Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps and the Colosseum. The song Aavan Javan, which has gone viral partly because of Kiara's bikini avatar, was also shot in Italy, as per media reports.Also Read | I asked ChatGPT for long-weekend getaways from Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata
If you are planning to visit these beautiful locations in Italy, a seven-day mid-range trip from India to Italy in 2025 may cost around R 1.37 lakh to ₹1.83 lakh per person. Here's how.
Round-trip economy flights from Delhi or Mumbai to Rome or Milan are ₹45,000– ₹65,000. Schengen visa fees are about ₹7,000, with extra service charges.Also Read | Your AirPods could soon translate speech live with one simple gesture
Accommodation in mid-range hotels or boutique stays costs ₹35,000– ₹56,000 for 7 nights. Food expenses are ₹8,400– ₹17,500. Local transport like trains, buses and taxis will cost ₹7,000– ₹14,000.
Sightseeing and activities add ₹7,000– ₹14,000, with miscellaneous expenses such as travel insurance, shopping and SIM cards around ₹5,000– ₹7,000.Entry fees
Entry fees in Italy are flexible. They change to address challenges like overcrowding, fund conservation and encourage sustainable tourism.
Venice charges €5 ( ₹511) to €10 ( ₹1,023) for access, with attractions costing more than €12 ( ₹1,300). Lake Como boat tours are €20 ( ₹2,046) to €75 ( ₹7,674).Also Read | War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE: Hrithik, Jr NTR's film crosses ₹10 cr
Naples museums cost up to €34 ( ₹3,478). Tuscany museums range €22 ( ₹2,250) to €135 ( ₹13,812). Sorrento Peninsula tours, including Pompeii, cost ₹7,872– ₹16,452. Amalfi Coast attractions are €3 ( ₹306)–€7 ( ₹716).
In Rome, Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps are free, but the Colosseum (with Roman Forum and Palatine Hill) is €18 ( ₹1,842) to €24 ( ₹2,455). The total estimated entry costs for these destinations are about €333 ( ₹34,000).
