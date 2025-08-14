CM Yogi Targets SP Over 'Parivar Development Authority' Plot In UP Assembly

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party's alleged 'Parivar Development Agency' (PDA) agenda in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, ridiculing it as a self-serving, family-first agenda rather than a development plan. He pointed out that SP's PDA is misleading the backward, Dalit, and minority communities under the guise of welfare.

