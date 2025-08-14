Playing County Cricket For Hampshire Taught Me Lessons I Will Carry For Life, Says Tilak Varma

MENAFN - IANS) Worcester (United Kingdom), Aug 14 (IANS) India's left-handed batter Tilak Varma said his short spell of playing county cricket for Hampshire has given him lessons he will 'carry for life'. Varma's time at the club ended with him being dismissed for a duck as Hampshire suffered a five-wicket defeat to Worcestershire in Group A of the One-Day Cup.

"Growing up, I dreamt of playing County cricket. This year, that dream came true with Hampshire – my first red ball experience here, along with the ODI games, taught me lessons I will carry for life, not just as a cricketer but as a person. Thank you, Hampshire," Varma wrote on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Varma, 22, joined Hampshire last month on a four-game County Championship deal, having already made 29 appearances for India across both white-ball formats. He featured in seven matches across formats for Hampshire, scoring 412 runs with two centuries and two fifties, and a highest score of 112. He also claimed one wicket in his three List A outings.

Hampshire also said in the same post that Varma gave the club so much more than they ever imagined.“From his maiden red-ball century to those sublime innings in Hampshire colours, he's shown exactly why he's one of cricket's brightest talents.”

“Beyond the statistics, it's been Tilak's character and warmth that have truly impressed everyone at Utilita Bowl. He's embraced Hampshire cricket with open arms. Thank you for the magic, Tilak. Once a Hampshire player, always part of the family,” said the club.

On return to India, Varma is slated to lead South Zone in the 2025/26 Duleep Trophy, starting on August 28 in Bengaluru. The zonal tournament will mark the start of the domestic season in India. But Varma might miss the competition if he's picked in India's squad for the Men's T20 Asia Cup, to be played in the UAE from September 9-28.