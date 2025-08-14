Allot Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Public Relations Contact:
|
EK Global Investor Relations
|
Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd
|
Ehud Helft
|
+972 54 922 2294
|
+1 212 378 8040
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
TABLE - 1
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$ 24,051
|
|
$ 22,164
|
|
|
$ 47,201
|
|
$ 44,054
|
Cost of revenues
|
6,721
|
|
6,989
|
|
|
13,823
|
|
13,781
|
Gross profit
|
17,330
|
|
15,175
|
|
|
33,378
|
|
30,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development costs, net
|
7,261
|
|
7,326
|
|
|
13,252
|
|
14,475
|
Sales and marketing
|
7,261
|
|
7,911
|
|
|
14,599
|
|
15,701
|
General and administrative
|
3,215
|
|
3,304
|
|
|
6,643
|
|
6,206
|
Total operating expenses
|
17,737
|
|
18,541
|
|
|
34,494
|
|
36,382
|
Operating loss
|
(407)
|
|
(3,366)
|
|
|
(1,116)
|
|
(6,109)
|
Loss from extinguishment
|
(1,410)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,410)
|
|
-
|
Other income
|
100
|
|
-
|
|
|
100
|
|
-
|
Financial income, net
|
359
|
|
489
|
|
|
1,033
|
|
1,029
|
Loss before income tax expenses
|
(1,358)
|
|
(2,877)
|
|
|
(1,393)
|
|
(5,080)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expenses
|
332
|
|
479
|
|
|
628
|
|
786
|
Net loss
|
$ (1,690)
|
|
$ (3,356)
|
|
|
$ (2,021)
|
|
$ (5,866)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net loss per share
|
$ (0.04)
|
|
$ (0.09)
|
|
|
$ (0.05)
|
|
$ (0.16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net loss per share
|
$ (0.04)
|
|
$ (0.09)
|
|
|
$ (0.05)
|
|
$ (0.16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
4,01,40,875
|
|
3,87,12,407
|
|
|
3,99,44,413
|
|
3,85,62,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
4,01,40,875
|
|
3,87,12,407
|
|
|
3,99,44,413
|
|
3,85,62,065
|
TABLE - 2
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
GAAP cost of revenues
|
$ 6,721
|
|
$ 6,989
|
|
$ 13,823
|
|
$ 13,781
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
(160)
|
|
(324)
|
|
(254)
|
|
(478)
|
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
|
(152)
|
|
(152)
|
|
(305)
|
|
(304)
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
|
$ 6,409
|
|
$ 6,513
|
|
$ 13,264
|
|
$ 12,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$ 17,330
|
|
$ 15,175
|
|
$ 33,378
|
|
$ 30,273
|
Gross profit adjustments
|
312
|
|
476
|
|
559
|
|
782
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 17,642
|
|
$ 15,651
|
|
$ 33,937
|
|
$ 31,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating expenses
|
$ 17,737
|
|
$ 18,541
|
|
$ 34,494
|
|
$ 36,382
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
(1,289)
|
|
(1,863)
|
|
(2,176)
|
|
(3,069)
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$ 16,448
|
|
$ 16,678
|
|
$ 32,318
|
|
$ 33,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Loss from extinguishment
|
$ (1,410)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (1,410)
|
|
$ -
|
Loss from extinguishment
|
1,410
|
|
-
|
|
1,410
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP Loss from extinguishment
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP financial and other income
|
$ 359
|
|
$ 489
|
|
$ 1,033
|
|
$ 1,029
|
Exchange rate differences*
|
104
|
|
110
|
|
43
|
|
204
|
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
|
$ 463
|
|
$ 599
|
|
$ 1,076
|
|
$ 1,233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP taxes on income
|
$ 332
|
|
$ 479
|
|
$ 628
|
|
$ 786
|
Changes in tax related items
|
(25)
|
|
(133)
|
|
(70)
|
|
(177)
|
Non-GAAP taxes on income
|
$ 307
|
|
$ 346
|
|
$ 558
|
|
$ 609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net profit (Loss)
|
$ (1,690)
|
|
$ (3,356)
|
|
$ (2,021)
|
|
$ (5,866)
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
1,449
|
|
2,187
|
|
2,430
|
|
3,547
|
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
|
152
|
|
152
|
|
305
|
|
304
|
Loss from extinguishment
|
|
1,410
|
|
-
|
|
1,410
|
|
-
|
Exchange rate differences*
|
104
|
|
110
|
|
43
|
|
204
|
Changes in tax related items
|
|
25
|
|
133
|
|
70
|
|
177
|
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
|
$ 1,450
|
|
$ (774)
|
|
$ 2,237
|
|
$ (1,634)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
|
$ (0.04)
|
|
$ (0.09)
|
|
$ (0.05)
|
|
$ (0.16)
|
Share-based compensation
|
0.03
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.10
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
Loss from extinguishment
|
0.03
|
|
-
|
|
0.03
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP Net income (Loss) per share (diluted)
|
$ 0.03
|
|
$ (0.02)
|
|
$ 0.05
|
|
$ (0.05)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
4,01,40,875
|
|
3,87,12,407
|
|
3,99,44,413
|
|
3,85,62,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
4,37,94,580
|
|
3,87,12,407
|
|
4,37,50,663
|
|
3,85,62,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE - 2 cont.
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Share-based compensation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 160
|
|
$ 324
|
|
$ 254
|
|
$ 478
|
|
Research and development costs, net
|
380
|
|
787
|
|
622
|
|
1,285
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
466
|
|
792
|
|
771
|
|
1,235
|
|
General and administrative
|
443
|
|
284
|
|
783
|
|
549
|
|
|
$ 1,449
|
|
$ 2,187
|
|
$ 2,430
|
|
$ 3,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 152
|
|
$ 152
|
|
$ 305
|
|
$ 304
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 152
|
|
$ 152
|
|
$ 305
|
|
$ 304
|
TABLE - 3
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 26,943
|
|
$ 16,142
|
Restricted deposit
|
|
501
|
|
904
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
|
11,050
|
|
15,250
|
Available-for-sale marketable securities
|
|
11,518
|
|
26,470
|
Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses
|
|
20,135
|
|
16,482
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
|
8,641
|
|
6,317
|
Inventories
|
|
8,505
|
|
8,611
|
Total current assets
|
|
87,293
|
|
90,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Severance pay fund
|
|
$ 243
|
|
$ 464
|
Restricted deposit
|
|
329
|
|
279
|
Available-for-sale marketable securities
|
|
21,672
|
|
-
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
6,091
|
|
6,741
|
Other assets
|
|
552
|
|
2,151
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
6,039
|
|
7,692
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
-
|
|
305
|
Goodwill
|
|
31,833
|
|
31,833
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
66,759
|
|
49,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 1,54,052
|
|
$ 1,39,641
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
$ 924
|
|
$ 946
|
Employees and payroll accruals
|
|
8,780
|
|
8,208
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
20,647
|
|
17,054
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
484
|
|
562
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
|
10,996
|
|
9,200
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
41,831
|
|
35,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
6,079
|
|
7,136
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
5,611
|
|
5,807
|
Accrued severance pay
|
|
814
|
|
946
|
Convertible debt
|
|
-
|
|
39,973
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
12,504
|
|
53,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
99,717
|
|
49,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 1,54,052
|
|
$ 1,39,641
|
TABLE - 4
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (1,690)
|
|
$ (3,356)
|
|
$ (2,021)
|
|
$ (5,866)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|
1,073
|
|
1,359
|
|
2,419
|
|
2,776
|
Share-based compensation
|
1,449
|
|
2,187
|
|
2,430
|
|
3,547
|
Capital loss
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
255
|
|
-
|
Loss from extinguishment
|
1,410
|
|
-
|
|
1,410
|
|
-
|
Other income
|
(100)
|
|
-
|
|
(100)
|
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (Increase) in accrued severance pay, net
|
93
|
|
(107)
|
|
89
|
|
(165)
|
Decrease in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
196
|
|
955
|
|
1,619
|
|
1,672
|
Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on available-for sale marketable securities
|
(521)
|
|
(405)
|
|
(862)
|
|
(777)
|
Decrease in operating leases liability
|
(60)
|
|
(159)
|
|
(203)
|
|
(618)
|
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset
|
275
|
|
622
|
|
579
|
|
1,174
|
Increase in trade receivables
|
(901)
|
|
(2,789)
|
|
(3,653)
|
|
(2,980)
|
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
|
(312)
|
|
2,101
|
|
106
|
|
2,268
|
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
|
(97)
|
|
278
|
|
(22)
|
|
16
|
Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
|
2,785
|
|
(649)
|
|
573
|
|
(4,135)
|
Increase in deferred revenues
|
273
|
|
595
|
|
2,536
|
|
1,965
|
Increase (Decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses
|
511
|
|
542
|
|
914
|
|
(12)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
4,384
|
|
1,174
|
|
6,069
|
|
(1,135)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit
|
50
|
|
(1)
|
|
353
|
|
703
|
Investment in short-term bank deposits
|
(7,050)
|
|
(3,800)
|
|
(15,750)
|
|
(3,800)
|
Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits
|
12,700
|
|
-
|
|
19,950
|
|
10,000
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(408)
|
|
(957)
|
|
(689)
|
|
(1,386)
|
Investment in marketable securities
|
(26,458)
|
|
(10,477)
|
|
(55,434)
|
|
(34,752)
|
Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities
|
27,283
|
|
7,225
|
|
49,683
|
|
32,060
|
Proceeds from sale of patent
|
100
|
|
-
|
|
100
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
6,217
|
|
(8,010)
|
|
(1,787)
|
|
2,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of share capital
|
37,691
|
|
-
|
|
37,691
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
238
|
|
1
|
Redemption of convertible debt
|
(31,410)
|
|
-
|
|
(31,410)
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
6,281
|
|
1
|
|
6,519
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
16,882
|
|
(6,835)
|
|
10,801
|
|
1,691
|
Cash, cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
10,061
|
|
22,718
|
|
16,142
|
|
14,192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
$ 26,943
|
|
$ 15,883
|
|
$ 26,943
|
|
$ 15,883
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROU asset and lease liability decrease, due to lease termination
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(71)
|
|
-
|
Redemption of convertible debt
|
(10,000)
|
|
-
|
|
(10,000)
|
|
-
|
Other financial metrics (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. dollars in millions, except top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2-25
|
|
FY 2024
|
|
FY 2023
|
|
Revenues geographic breakdown
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
4.2
|
17 %
|
14.2
|
15 %
|
16.6
|
18 %
|
|
EMEA
|
|
15.8
|
66 %
|
54.0
|
59 %
|
56.1
|
60 %
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
4.1
|
17 %
|
24.0
|
26 %
|
20.5
|
22 %
|
|
|
|
24.1
|
100 %
|
92.2
|
100 %
|
93.2
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues breakdown by type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
7.6
|
31 %
|
30.1
|
33 %
|
37.6
|
40 %
|
|
Professional Services
|
1.6
|
7 %
|
8.3
|
9 %
|
6.1
|
7 %
|
|
SECaaS (Security as a Service)
|
6.4
|
27 %
|
16.5
|
18 %
|
10.6
|
11 %
|
|
Support & Maintenance
|
8.5
|
35 %
|
37.3
|
40 %
|
38.9
|
42 %
|
|
|
|
24.1
|
100 %
|
92.2
|
100 %
|
93.2
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 10 customers as a % of revenues
|
55 %
|
|
43 %
|
|
47 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions)
|
40.1
|
|
38.9
|
|
37.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions)
|
43.8
|
|
42.3
|
|
40.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2-2025:
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-2025:
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4-2024:
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3-2024:
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2-2024:
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun. 2025:
|
25.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 2024:
|
18.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 2023:
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 2022:
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logo:
