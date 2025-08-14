KAIO Brings Institutional Funds Onchain Via The Hedera Network

Institutional tokenization expands onchain access to money markets and digital asset strategies

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIO, the first, fully onchain infrastructure for regulated real-world assets (RWAs), today announced the expansion of its tokenized fund offerings on the Hedera network. By combining KAIO's institutional-grade infrastructure with the Hedera network's high-performance, sustainable public DLT, the integration enables secure, compliant, and composable access to alternative investment products directly on-chain.

"This launch marks a critical inflection point in institutional blockchain adoption," said Mr. Olivier Dang, COO of KAIO. "By using the Hedera network, we're bringing composable access to leading fund strategies - ranging from money market and macro to digital asset carry funds - entirely onchain. It's the foundation for real-time, programmable, financial infrastructure built for the next era of capital markets."

KAIO has brought three major institutional funds onchain through its integration with the Hedera network, expanding crypto-native access to regulated money markets and alternative investment strategies.

Laser Digital Carry Fund (LCF)

Strategy : Market-neutral, low-correlation digital asset fund

Structure : Tokenized via KAIO on the Hedera network

Access : Institutional and accredited investors residing in eligible jurisdictions ("Investors")

Laser Digital's Laser Carry Fund (LCF) has been successfully tokenized and distributed via KAIO on the Hedera network. The fund aims to generate returns by capturing funding rate inefficiencies and staking yield opportunities in the digital asset space while maintaining market neutrality.

The Fund is a separate cell that forms part of Laser Digital Funds SPC, a Segregated Portfolio Company registered as a mutual fund pursuant to section 4(3) of the Mutual Funds Act with CIMA (Cayman Islands Regulatory Authority).

As one of the first funds tokenized through KAIO's multi-manager architecture, LCF reflects the growing demand for regulated and diversified digital asset strategies. The fund is accessible through secure, blockchain-native infrastructure with the Hedera network's low-cost, high-throughput performance.

"We're excited to bring LCF on-chain via KAIO using the Hedera network," said Florent Jouanneau, Partner, Tokenisation Lead at Laser Digital. "The Hedera network's recent traction in tokenization, particularly with real-world assets and enterprise-grade infrastructure, makes it a natural fit. We believe building on the Hedera network reflects the growing interest in compliant, efficient, and interoperable asset management solutions."

BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund

Strategy : Aims to maximise income and maintain capital while providing liquidity in normal conditions.

Structure : Tokenized independently via KAIO on the Hedera network.

Access : Institutional and accredited investors only.

Access to a KAIO token which holds shares in the BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund, one of the largest institutional money market funds, is now available onchain via KAIO's integration with the Hedera network. The KAIO token meets the growing demand for secure, low-volatility digital investment products while enabling programmability and composability in treasury operations.

The money market fund tokenized by KAIO can also be integrated into stablecoin architectures and other DeFi applications as collateral or as a yield-bearing reserve, thereby supporting greater transparency, liquidity, and automation in institutional blockchain finance.

The launch also includes access to the Brevan Howard Master Fund alongside the funds from Blackrock and Laser Digital. KAIO enables institutional investors to access this sophisticated macro fund through a secure, programmable framework that supports streamlined subscription, redemption, and reporting processes.

Gregg Bell, Chief Business Officer at HBAR, Inc, said: "Nomura continues to lead in digital asset innovation through Laser Digital, and this latest move signals a major leap forward for institutional finance. By leveraging KAIO's onchain RWA infrastructure and the speed, compliance, and efficiency of the Hedera network, institutional and accredited investors now have a clear, secure path to access and engage with tokenized alternatives at scale."

Together, these funds exemplify the ability of the KAIO-Hedera network integration to bring real-world asset strategies, which span yield-bearing MMFs, macro funds, and crypto-native carry strategies, into composable, regulated, and secure onchain formats.

About KAIO:

KAIO is the first protocol purpose-built for RWAs, ensuring seamless movement, compliance, and liquidity in DeFi through a sovereign AppChain. Merging traditional security with DeFi agility, KAIO unlocks real utility across decentralized finance.

Over $200 million in assets from the funds of global institutions including BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, Laser Digital have already been tokenized on KAIO. From money markets to alternative strategies, KAIO makes institutional finance DeFi-native secure, scalable, and ready for a new era of programmable capital. At present, KAIO makes its tokenized funds available exclusively to institutional and accredited investors.

For more information about KAIO, please visit

About Laser Digital:

Laser Digital is a digital asset business redefining the frontier of digital finance. Backed by Nomura, Laser Digital delivers scalable, robust opportunities across trading, solutions, asset management and ventures. The team works at higher risk management standards, compliance, and commercial viability, all driven by a belief in more responsible engagement in digital assets. With an open and dynamic culture, Laser Digital has the freedom to adapt to market needs, to move swiftly to capitalisation, and to share learnings with clients and partners bringing greater confidence to the institutional market for the benefit of all.

For more information about Laser Digital, please visit

Media Contacts:

KAIO: [email protected

Laser Digital: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Nature of this document:

The information in this press release (the "PR") has been prepared for informational purposes only. This document is not contractually binding, nor an information document required by any legislative provision and is not sufficient to take an investment decision. Additional important information and disclosures are available here: Disclaimer – Laser Digital .

Addressees:

This document is addressed exclusively to professional and institutional investors (i.e., eligible counterparties) residing in eligible jurisdictions. This document does not consider any internal policies and procedures, regulatory restrictions, nor an investor's particular objectives, financial situation, or suitability and/or appropriateness. Any recipient of this document should conduct its own independent analysis of the data contained or referred to herein. None of the products or services offered by Laser Digital are available to retail investors in any jurisdiction.

BlackRock:

Tokenized shares of the BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund, which are issued solely by KAIO ("KAIO") and are not sponsored, endorsed, authorized, or otherwise approved by BlackRock. BlackRock has not participated in the creation, issuance, administration, or distribution of these Tokenized Shares and makes no representations or warranties regarding their performance.

No Distribution:

This PR is intended only for professional investors or other investors to whom this PR can lawfully be communicated. It is for informational purposes only and is subject to change.

No Offering:

Nothing in this PR amounts to, or should be construed as, an offer, placement, invitation, or general solicitation to invest in any fund, buy or sell securities, digital assets, or engage in any related or unrelated transactions. This document does not purport to contain all the information that may be required to evaluate any potential transaction and should not be relied upon in connection with any such potential transaction.

Non-Reliance:

The PR is not a recommendation and should not be relied upon as accounting, legal, tax, or investment advice. You should consult your tax, legal, accounting, or other advisers separately. Neither this PR nor the information contained in it is for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable law. None of Nomura, Laser Digital, their group companies, or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, shareholders, advisers, agents, or affiliates (together the "Sponsor Parties") make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this PR, and nothing contained in it shall be relied upon as a promise or representation, whether as to past or future performance. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Sponsor Parties shall be liable (including in negligence) for direct, indirect, or consequential losses, damages, costs, or expenses arising out of or in connection with the use of or reliance on this PR.

Digital Assets:

Digital asset regulation is still evolving across all jurisdictions, and governments may in the future restrict the use and exchange of any or all digital assets. Digital assets are generally not backed nor supported by any government or central bank, are not insured by depositor nor investor guarantee schemes, and do not have the same protections as bank deposits in many countries. Digital assets are more volatile than traditional currencies and other investments. Transacting in digital assets carries the risk of market manipulation and cybersecurity failures such as hacking, theft, programming bugs, and accidental loss. The volatility and unpredictability of the price of digital assets may lead to significant and immediate losses.

Capital at Risk:

Investing in any of the products mentioned herein involves significant risks, including the potential loss of an investor's entire capital. Alternative investment strategies are intended only for investors who understand and accept the risks associated with investments in such products, and these products are not suitable for all investors. Investments in digital assets are high-risk investments, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. The volatility and unpredictability of the price of digital assets may lead to significant and immediate losses. You are encouraged to conduct all necessary research and gain a full understanding before investing in digital assets. Nothing herein implies that Laser Digital's investment methodology may be considered "conservative," "safe," "risk-free," or "risk-averse". Capital and/or returns are not guaranteed nor protected. Past performance is not indicative of future performance, and future returns are not guaranteed. A loss of original capital may occur.

UK:

This document is being issued in the United Kingdom by Laser Digital UK Ltd, I Angel Lane, London EC4R 3AB, United Kingdom, and is directed only at professional investors. This document must not be relied upon or acted upon by any other persons in the United Kingdom. Laser Digital UK Ltd, FRN 1000108, is an appointed representative of Strata Global Ltd, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, FRN 563834. Strata Global Ltd is registered in England & Wales with company number 07707508, and its registered office is at 7-11 Moorgate, London EC2R 6AF. Most of the rules under the FSMA for the protection of retail clients do not apply, and compensation under the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme will not be available.

UAE (excluding ADGM and DIFC):

In the UAE (excluding ADGM and DIFC), this document is issued by Laser Digital Middle East FZE ("LDME").

LDME is authorized and regulated by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority ("VARA") with registered number VL/23/06/001. We are registered in Dubai and only deal with or for Qualified Investors and Institutional Investors as defined by VARA. Our registered office is located One Za'abeel Tower, Dubai World Trade Center, Office 904, Level 9, Dubai, UAE. Additional information on LDME and the relevant regulatory disclosures may be found at Laser Digital Middle East. This document does not constitute, and is not intended to constitute, a public offer of securities in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") and accordingly should not be construed as such.

UAE (ADGM):

In ADGM, this document is issued by Laser Digital (AD) Ltd ("LDAD"), with registered office at 1134, 11, Al Maqam Tower, Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. LDAD is authorized by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), holding a financial services permission with number 240029. The scope of regulated activities and relevant restrictions are set out here: ADGM Register. This document is intended for distribution only to professional investors and/or market counterparties and must not be delivered to, relied upon, or acted upon by any other person.

Restricted Jurisdictions:

The distribution of this document and the offering of any product mentioned herein may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. It is the responsibility of any person or persons in possession of this document to inform themselves of and observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan.

SOURCE KAIO

