Water Recycle And Reuse Market Worth $29.61 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report " Water Recycle and Reuse Market by Equipment (Primary Equipment, Secondary Equipment, Tertiary Equipment), Capacity (<25,000 Liters, 25,001 to 50,000 Liters, 50,001 to 100,000 Liters, Above 100,000 Liters), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Water Sources (Municipal Wastewater, Industrial Wastewater) - Global Forecast to 2030 ", water recycle and reuse market size is projected to grow from USD 17.89 billion in 2025 to USD 29.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing water scarcity, urbanization, and industrialization across the globe are driving the demand for water recycle and reuse. With freshwater becoming scarce, the demand for water recycling as a sustainable method of water management is on the rise. Increasing environmental regulations and discharge standards are compelling industries and municipalities to implement water recycling solutions. Moreover, the high price of freshwater purchases and wastewater discharges is persuading consumers to invest in water reuse systems. Advances in technology have also improved treatment processes to become more efficient and cost-effective. All these factors are speeding up the implementation of water recycling in industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

Tertiary equipment is anticipated to be the largest segment in the water recycle and reuse market

Tertiary equipment constitutes the largest segment of the water recycle and reuse market because it provides the advanced treatment necessary to meet the quality requirements for reuse applications. Tertiary equipment typically includes complex treatment systems, such as membrane filtration, disinfection systems, activated carbon filters, and ion exchange systems. These systems effectively remove residual solids, nutrients, pathogens, and micropollutants, making the treated water suitable for non-potable and indirect potable reuse. As regulatory requirements tighten, the adoption of tertiary technologies in water recycling and reuse is growing rapidly. These technologies are becoming an essential part of modern reuse infrastructure, playing a crucial role in producing safe, high-quality reclaimed water for various reuse applications.

Above 100,000 liters is anticipated to be the largest segment in the water recycle and reuse market

The capacity above 100,000 liters accounts for the largest share of the water recycle and reuse market because it is best for large-scale municipal and industrial applications that require large volumes of wastewater treatment every day. Urban wastewater treatment plants, industrial sites, and commercial buildings require systems to handle large inflows, so larger systems are required. This capacity encourages reuse in such applications as irrigation, industrial cooling, and urban utility services that utilize a large volume of treated water for consistent periods. The government sets infrastructure projects and centralized treatment systems, which also tend to invest in large capacity systems to maximize efficiency, throughput, and minimize costs. Additionally, larger treatment systems tend to be better for compliance with regulatory discharges, reuse applications, and standards.

Industrial is anticipated to be the largest segment in the water recycle and reuse market

Industrial end-use accounts for the largest share of the water recycle and reuse market as industries consume and discharge higher volumes of water than any other industries (e.g., power generation, chemicals, textiles, oil & gas, food processing, and manufacturing). Industries need substantial water supplies for cooling, processing, cleaning, and boiler feed, and have great operational and economic incentives to recycle and/or reuse their water. There is also a growing global regulatory push to reduce freshwater withdrawal and effluent discharge while meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, which has resulted in significant capital investment in on-site water treatment and reuse systems. Additionally, industries are motivated to pursue zero-liquid discharge projects, which are also significant investments. Combined, these drivers benefit industry-wide sustainability initiatives as water security becomes increasingly important, and industries may need to implement their own sustainable practices in order to comply with customer demands and legislation.

Municipal wastewater is anticipated to be the largest segment in the water recycle and reuse market

Municipal wastewater holds the largest share in the water recycle and reuse industry due to consistent volume, centralized collection, and large application areas. Daily, a considerable amount of domestic sewage is generated in urban areas, and therefore, a reliable, concentrated source for water treatment and reuse. Governments and municipalities are investing in centralized wastewater infrastructure because of increasing urban population rates and the need for alternative water sources. Treated municipal wastewater is increasingly reused for non-potable applications like landscape irrigation, indoor toilet flushing, industrial cooling, and even indirect potable reuse. In addition, most regulatory and public infrastructure funding occurs from municipal systems, which make them the most easily scalable and cost-effective source of water in the context of water reuse.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the global water recycle and reuse market



The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the water recycle and reuse market because of the region's large population, high rate of industrialization, and increasing water stress across major economies in the region, including China, India, and countries in Southeast Asia. With the increasing demand for water in agriculture, manufacturing, and urban infrastructure, the public and private sectors are motivated to use advanced wastewater treatment and reuse systems. Countries in the Asia Pacific region have implemented stricter regulations and introduced policy incentives for water conservation and reuse. In addition to these factors, the strong industrial base and increasing deployment of cost-effective, energy-efficient technologies allow for broad-scale deployment of water recycling strategies in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the water recycle and reuse market, such as Veolia (France), Xylem (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Fluence Corporation Limited (US), DuPont (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan) ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Melbourne Water (Australia), and Siemens (Germany).

