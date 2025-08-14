Bingx PCI DSS Certification Sets New Benchmark For Data Security In Web3

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Maintained by the PCI Security Standards Council - founded by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and JCB - PCI DSS v4.0.1 sets rigorous requirements for safeguarding sensitive payment data during storage, transmission, and processing.

The certification affirms BingX's compliance across six key security domains - including network security, vulnerability management, data protection, access control, monitoring, and information security strategy. For BingX users, this means an increasingly secure environment for fiat deposits and card payments, ensuring safe and uninterrupted payment channels.

Daniel Lai, Chief Business Officer at BingX, commented: "Security has always been at the heart of BingX's operations. Achieving PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification is more than a compliance milestone - it is a commitment to our users that every transaction is handled with the highest global security standards. As digital asset and fiat rails converge, safeguarding users through rigorous protections is not optional - it is core to our mission at BingX."

This certification builds on BingX's comprehensive security framework, which includes industry-leading AML systems to block illicit funds, regular Proof of Reserves for full asset transparency, real-time monitoring and alerts for suspicious account activity, abnormal withdrawal reviews, and the $150M self-funded Shield Fund for incident protection. Combined with external audits by partners, regular system updates, advanced encryption and authentication technologies, and partnerships with top security experts, BingX continues to strengthen its platform - uniting globally recognized security standards like PCI DSS with proactive safeguards to ensure a secure, transparent, and user-first trading environment.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

