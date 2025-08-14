Way Roadside Helps Harbor Insurance See Boosts In Revenue And Customer Satisfaction

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Insurance has significantly improved its customer experience and business performance by partnering with Way, a modern provider of roadside and automotive benefits. The shift came after years of friction and low engagement with a legacy roadside provider, which had led to frequent complaints and weak usage among policyholders.

Since integrating with Way's roadside solution, Harbor has seen a marked drop in service-related complaints, increased policyholder satisfaction, and stronger revenue through add-on product attachment.

"Partnering with Way has boosted customer satisfaction and eliminated complaints we had with our previous Roadside provider," said Hayden McCalman , CEO of Harbor Insurance. "Customers like tracking their tow trucks in the app and our agents find it easy to offer Way+. Attachment rates have gone up. Overall, it's been a great partnership with better retention, strong conversion, and a seamless experience for both our team and our customers."

Harbor's shift to Way was driven by a desire for more than just a vendor-they needed a partner that could deliver real consumer value while reducing operational complexity. Way helped provide:



Lower complaint volume through improved service and visibility

Mobile-first features like app-based tow tracking

Greater agent success with a more compelling value proposition Increased revenue from higher attachment rates and retention

Way's platform offers policyholders access to nationwide roadside assistance and everyday driver perks-such as savings on gas, car washes, and parking-all accessible through a single, streamlined experience.

"Our mission is to help insurers deliver everyday value to customers in ways that drive loyalty and results," said Amanda Wagoner, Director of Operations at Way. "This partnership with Harbor shows what's possible when tech, service, and customer experience align."

If you're interested in learning more about Way's Roadside program and Way+, please contact Way at [email protected] .

About Harbor Insurance Company

Harbor Insurance Company is a trusted non-standard provider of auto insurance solutions, committed to protecting drivers with reliable coverage and exceptional service. Founded in 1993, we serve customers across Oklahoma, focusing on affordability, transparency, and personalized care. Whether you're seeking basic liability coverage or comprehensive protection, Harbor Insurance Company offers flexible plans designed to fit your needs and budget. Backed by experienced agents and a seamless digital experience, we make getting and managing your car insurance simple and stress-free. We are Oklahomans servicing Oklahoma. At Harbor Insurance Company, your peace of mind is our priority-on the road and beyond.

About Way

Way is the leading FinTech platform for car ownership, trusted by over 9 million drivers across the U.S. As the #1 car services platform, Way delivers a seamless, tech-powered experience and enables consumers to protect their vehicles and finances with the best rates, cashback, and savings-bringing true peace of mind to every stage of car ownership.

We proudly partner with a wide range of industries-from finance and automotive to service sectors-including credit unions, banks, FinTech companies, F&I distributors, OEMs, digital disruptors, employers, parking operators, roadside providers, car washes, and auto repair shops. Together, we create new revenue streams, expand market reach, and deliver exceptional value to today's connected car owner.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Way, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED