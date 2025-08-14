Great American Media Announces A Belle Christmas, A New Original Movie, Starring Ash Tsai, Marshall Williams, And Julia Reilly

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The beloved programming event will begin airing in October on Great American Family , GFam+ , and streaming on Great American Pure Flix . A Belle Christmas joins a new, all-star lineup for Great American Christmas 2025, celebrating faith, family, love, joy, and hope.

In A Belle Christmas, Belle Carter (Tsai), dedicated but exhausted head of beloved local nonprofit, Bedford House, has devoted her whole life to making Christmas bright for those in need. But with the holidays just days away, donations are down, time is running out, and Belle feels her efforts are slipping away. When the town's Mayor announces a new nonprofit consultant, Clara James (Reilly) will be joining Belle to help, Belle fears she's being replaced in the role that has defined her for years. Annoyed at first, Belle unexpectedly finds space for joy she has long ignored. The season brings another surprise: the return of Marine Sgt. Will Mattinson (Williams) who is welcomed home from military service. As old feelings stir, Belle struggles to release responsibility and open her heart to possibility. With Christmas fast approaching and the community's hopes hanging in the balance, Belle discovers believing in the best of people is the greatest gift of all.

A Belle Christmas is A Belle Christmas production. Tom Vitale and Bob Rich are executive producers. Mac Cappuccino produces. Oliver Friedman directs from an Original Screenplay by Summer Israel Johnson.

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix, GFAM+, and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

