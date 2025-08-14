Families Target Top-Rated School Districts This Moving Season--But At A Price

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Realtor® reveals the most sought-after school districts in the nation's 50 largest metros AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new school year just around the corner, families on the move are zeroing in on school districts that promise both quality education and strong community appeal, according to a new analysis from Realtor®. The 2025 list of the Most Popular School Districts by Metro highlights where out-of-district home shoppers are looking most between May and July 2025, focusing on areas with at least one public school rated 8 or higher. The findings reveal that in 27 of the 50 most sought-after districts, high ratings come with a steep price tag-median listing prices in these top-rated districts averaged 1.21 million, 135% higher than the surrounding metro areas. Leading the list is Carroll Independent School District in the Dallas metro, where homes come with a 390.9% premium compared to the metro average, followed by Laguna Beach Unified in Orange County (322% premium) and Reed Union Elementary in the San Francisco Bay Area (304.7% premium). Still, affordability is influencing family moves. Several top districts-such as Johnston County in Raleigh, Humble ISD in Houston, and Palm Beach County in Miami-boast median listing prices below their surrounding metro averages. These areas combine strong schools with more attainable housing costs, often due to their suburban or rural settings. Other features drawing families include:

Appealing lifestyle: Rural and mid-size suburban districts like Wimberley ISD near Austin offer a strong sense of community and abundant outdoor amenities.

Small class sizes: Districts such as Old Saybrook (Hartford) and Fayette County (Atlanta) provide low pupil-teacher ratios for more personalized learning. Walkability: Areas like East Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids metro) and Alamo Heights ISD (San Antonio) score high for walkable access between homes and schools. "School quality has long been a driver of homebuying decisions. Our data shows families are making trade-offs-sometimes paying a significant premium for top-rated districts, and other times prioritizing value in areas that still offer strong academics," said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor®. "This year, we also saw sizable interest in districts outside major urban centers, reflecting both affordability concerns and a desire for lifestyle amenities." The full list of Most Popular School Districts in the Top 50 U.S. Metros is available at realtor/research/school-housing-2025 .

Metro Most Popular

School District District

Rating Median

Listing Price Median

Listing Price,

Surrounding

Metro Premium

vs.

Surrounding

Metros (%) Premium

vs.

Surrounding

Metros ($) Locale Pupil/

Teacher

Ratio School

Walkability

Score

(out of 10) Atlanta-Sandy

Springs-Roswell,

GA Fayette County

School District 8 $597,617 $420,282 42.2 % $177,335 Suburb: Large 13.62 0.79 Austin-Round

Rock-San

Marcos, TX Wimberley

Independent

School District 8 $835,900 $520,300 60.7 % $315,600 Rural: Distant 14.81 0.02 Baltimore-

Columbia-

Towson, MD Harford County

Public Schools 7 $451,805 $399,966 13.0 % $51,839 Suburb: Mid 14.21 1.90 Birmingham, AL Mountain

Brook City

School District 10 $1,046,408 $306,433 241.5 % $739,975 Suburb: Large 11.47 3.46 Boston-

Cambridge-

Newton, MA-NH *Duxbury

School District 9 $1,569,167 $858,641 82.8 % $710,526 Suburb: Large 11.91 0.29 Buffalo-

Cheektowaga, NY East Aurora

Union Free

School District 8 $485,408 $299,750 61.9 % $185,658 Town: Fringe 10.85 2.85 Charlotte-

Concord-

Gastonia, NC-SC Iredell-

Statesville

School District 5 $486,017 $451,311 7.7 % $34,706 Suburb: Large 16.36 0.11 Chicago-

Naperville-Elgin,

IL-IN Mokena

School District

159 8 $493,533 $378,933 30.2 % $114,600 Suburb: Large 14.32 3.79 Cincinnati, OH-

KY-IN Forest Hills

Local School

District 7 $543,800 $353,308 53.9 % $190,492 Suburb: Large 17.09 3.43 Cleveland, OH Bay Village

City School

District 8 $616,492 $273,608 125.3 % $342,884 Suburb: Large 14.9 3.68 Columbus, OH Granville

Exempted

Village School

District 8 $651,583 $390,783 66.7 % $260,800 Suburb: Small 18.38 0.15 Dallas-Fort

Worth-Arlington,

TX Carroll

Independent

School District 9 $2,159,833 $439,967 390.9 % $1,719,866 Suburb: Large 15.31 3.42 Denver-Aurora-

Centennial, CO Platte Canyon

1 School

District 7 $642,025 $603,317 6.4 % $38,708 Rural: Distant 13.42 0.00 Detroit-Warren-

Dearborn, MI Trenton Public

Schools 7 $249,290 $276,650 -9.9 % -$27,360 Suburb: Large 16.42 6.28 Grand Rapids-

Wyoming-

Kentwood, MI East Grand

Rapids Public

Schools 9 $890,817 $417,400 113.4 % $473,417 Suburb: Large 18.26 7.64 Hartford-West

Hartford-East

Hartford, CT Old Saybrook

School District 7 $938,158 $460,933 103.5 % $477,225 Suburb: Large 8.84 1.17 Houston-

Pasadena-The

Woodlands, TX Humble

Independent

School District 6 $360,056 $372,475 -3.3 % -$12,419 Suburb: Large 14.36 4.61 Indianapolis-

Carmel-

Greenwood, IN Carmel Clay

Schools 8 $617,808 $334,741 84.6 % $283,067 City: Mid 15.92 2.99 Jacksonville, FL St. Johns

County School

District 8 $553,317 $407,497 35.8 % $145,820 Suburb: Large 17.76 0.24 Kansas City, MO-

KS Shawnee

Mission Pub

School 6 $506,225 $406,499 24.5 % $99,726 City: Mid 13.93 4.99 Las Vegas-

Henderson-North

Las Vegas, NV **Clark County

School District* 6 $479,950 $479,996 0.0 % -$46 City: Large 20.71 4.43 Los Angeles-Long

Beach-Anaheim,

CA Laguna Beach

Unified School

District 9 $4,959,833 $1,175,328 322.0 % $3,784,505 Suburb: Large 18.79 2.60 Louisville/Jefferson

County, KY-IN Oldham

County School

District 7 $585,150 $325,888 79.6 % $259,262 Suburb: Large 16.5 0.20 Memphis, TN-MS-

AR Germantown

Municipal

School District 8 $565,828 $345,717 63.7 % $220,111 Suburb: Large 14.58 3.49 Miami-Fort

Lauderdale-West

Palm Beach, FL Palm Beach

County School

District 6 $496,080 $509,983 -2.7 % -$13,903 Suburb: Large 16.57 2.42 Milwaukee-

Waukesha, WI New Berlin

School District 8 $449,008 $406,483 10.5 % $42,525 Suburb: Large 15.64 2.57 Minneapolis-

St. Paul-

Bloomington,

MN-WI Stillwater Area

Public School

District 7 $656,625 $442,967 48.2 % $213,658 Town: Fringe 18.85 1.51 Nashville-

Davidson--

Murfreesboro--

Franklin, TN Franklin

School District 7 $775,950 $547,450 41.7 % $228,500 City: Small 10.58 3.70 New York-

Newark-Jersey

City, NY-NJ Holmdel

Township

School District 8 $1,361,583 $785,500 73.3 % $576,083 Suburb: Large 10.14 1.47 Oklahoma City,

OK Edmond

School District 7 $471,128 $327,442 43.9 % $143,686 Suburb: Large 17.47 2.75 Orlando-

Kissimmee-

Sanford, FL Seminole

County Public

Schools 6 $437,703 $429,123 2.0 % $8,580 Suburb: Large 17.14 2.88 Philadelphia-

Camden-

Wilmington, PA-

NJ-DE-MD New Hope-

Solebury

School District 8 $1,249,567 $385,800 223.9 % $863,767 Town: Fringe 11.32 1.82 Phoenix-Mesa-

Chandler, AZ Cave Creek

Unified District 7 $1,656,908 $516,667 220.7 % $1,140,241 City: Mid 17.51 0.01 Pittsburgh, PA Peters

Township

School District 9 $540,304 $252,409 114.1 % $287,895 Suburb: Large 15.74 2.07 Portland-

Vancouver-

Hillsboro, OR-WA Lake Oswego

School District 7j 8 $1,324,958 $608,567 117.7 % $716,391 Suburb: Large 16.7 5.93 Providence-

Warwick, RI-MA Narragansett

School District 8 $1,173,083 $599,950 95.5 % $573,133 Suburb: Large 11.05 0.34 Raleigh-Cary, NC Johnston

County School

District 7 $370,767 $459,723 -19.3 % -$88,956 Rural: Fringe 15.18 0.24 Richmond, VA Chesterfield

County Public

Schools 5 $480,081 $455,375 5.4 % $24,706 Suburb: Large 13.84 1.37 Riverside-San

Bernardino-

Ontario, CA Alta Loma

Elementary

School District 8 $883,825 $599,965 47.3 % $283,860 Suburb: Large 24.49 5.48 Sacramento-

Roseville-Folsom,

CA Eureka Union

School District 9 $1,235,083 $632,154 95.4 % $602,929 Suburb: Large 23.76 5.02 St. Louis, MO-IL Ladue School

District 8 $968,247 $299,950 222.8 % $668,297 Suburb: Large 13.82 5.04 San Antonio-New

Braunfels, TX Alamo Heights

Independent

School District 8 $580,183 $339,992 70.6 % $240,191 City: Large 12.91 6.33 San Diego-Chula

Vista-Carlsbad,

CA Del Mar Union

Elementary

School District 8 $2,194,583 $992,500 121.1 % $1,202,083 City: Large 19.99 4.67 San Francisco-

Oakland-Fremont,

CA Reed Union

Elementary

School District 9 $4,029,750 $995,767 304.7 % $3,033,983 Suburb: Large 14.99 2.86 San Jose-

Sunnyvale-Santa

Clara, CA Morgan Hill

Unified School

District 6 $1,469,500 $1,397,398 5.2 % $72,102 Suburb: Mid 21.56 4.13 Seattle-Tacoma-

Bellevue, WA Peninsula

School District 7 $934,575 $794,571 17.6 % $140,004 Suburb: Large 18.46 0.13 Tampa-St.

Petersburg-

Clearwater, FL Hillsborough

County Public

School District 5 $449,667 $417,167 7.8 % $32,500 Suburb: Large 18.32 3.57 Tucson, AZ Catalina

Foothills

Unified District 9 $546,942 $391,500 39.7 % $155,442 Suburb: Large 17.2 2.16 Virginia Beach-

Chesapeake-

Norfolk, VA-NC Currituck

County School

District 6 $701,133 $415,000 68.9 % $286,133 Rural: Distant 15.95 0.01 Washington-

Arlington-

Alexandria, DC-

VA-MD-WV Prince William

County Public

Schools 6 $642,865 $624,133 3.0 % $18,732 Suburb: Large 15.04 3.62 *Data from Boston Public Schools and Cambridge Public Schools are under review and were excluded from consideration in this analysis; ** Las Vegas

metro only has one school district

Methodology:

To identify the most popular school districts across top 50 U.S. metros, we analyzed views per property from out-of-market home shoppers between May and July 2025. To focus on school-driven housing demand, our analysis included only listings with at least one nearby public school rated 8 or higher, according to GreatSchools ratings. In addition, we restricted our analysis to school districts with an average of at least 100 for-sale properties during this period to ensure we are capturing districts of a meaningful size and housing market presence.

Please note that there might be some overlaps between these popular school districts and our hottest zip codes. While top schools are undoubtedly attracting shoppers to certain zips, it's also likely that a district's apparent popularity is influenced by broader market conditions and the overall appeal of the ZIP code itself. Therefore, whether the overlap is limited or extensive, it suggests that this is not a major concern / this may be an important contributing factor.

School district location types (urban, suburban, town, or rural) and pupil-teacher ratios were sourced from the National Center for Education Statistics. School walkability scores were aggregated from the latest property-level data provided by Local Logic, which measures the distance to the nearest elementary and high school for each known property within a district.

