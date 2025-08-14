Families Target Top-Rated School Districts This Moving Season--But At A Price
|
Metro
|
Most Popular
|
District
|
Median
|
Median
|
Premium
|
Premium
|
Locale
|
Pupil/
|
School
|
Atlanta-Sandy
|
Fayette County
|
8
|
$597,617
|
$420,282
|
42.2 %
|
$177,335
|
Suburb: Large
|
13.62
|
0.79
|
Austin-Round
|
Wimberley
|
8
|
$835,900
|
$520,300
|
60.7 %
|
$315,600
|
Rural: Distant
|
14.81
|
0.02
|
Baltimore-
|
Harford County
|
7
|
$451,805
|
$399,966
|
13.0 %
|
$51,839
|
Suburb: Mid
|
14.21
|
1.90
|
Birmingham, AL
|
Mountain
|
10
|
$1,046,408
|
$306,433
|
241.5 %
|
$739,975
|
Suburb: Large
|
11.47
|
3.46
|
Boston-
|
*Duxbury
|
9
|
$1,569,167
|
$858,641
|
82.8 %
|
$710,526
|
Suburb: Large
|
11.91
|
0.29
|
Buffalo-
|
East Aurora
|
8
|
$485,408
|
$299,750
|
61.9 %
|
$185,658
|
Town: Fringe
|
10.85
|
2.85
|
Charlotte-
|
Iredell-
|
5
|
$486,017
|
$451,311
|
7.7 %
|
$34,706
|
Suburb: Large
|
16.36
|
0.11
|
Chicago-
|
Mokena
|
8
|
$493,533
|
$378,933
|
30.2 %
|
$114,600
|
Suburb: Large
|
14.32
|
3.79
|
Cincinnati, OH-
|
Forest Hills
|
7
|
$543,800
|
$353,308
|
53.9 %
|
$190,492
|
Suburb: Large
|
17.09
|
3.43
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Bay Village
|
8
|
$616,492
|
$273,608
|
125.3 %
|
$342,884
|
Suburb: Large
|
14.9
|
3.68
|
Columbus, OH
|
Granville
|
8
|
$651,583
|
$390,783
|
66.7 %
|
$260,800
|
Suburb: Small
|
18.38
|
0.15
|
Dallas-Fort
|
Carroll
|
9
|
$2,159,833
|
$439,967
|
390.9 %
|
$1,719,866
|
Suburb: Large
|
15.31
|
3.42
|
Denver-Aurora-
|
Platte Canyon
|
7
|
$642,025
|
$603,317
|
6.4 %
|
$38,708
|
Rural: Distant
|
13.42
|
0.00
|
Detroit-Warren-
|
Trenton Public
|
7
|
$249,290
|
$276,650
|
-9.9 %
|
-$27,360
|
Suburb: Large
|
16.42
|
6.28
|
Grand Rapids-
|
East Grand
|
9
|
$890,817
|
$417,400
|
113.4 %
|
$473,417
|
Suburb: Large
|
18.26
|
7.64
|
Hartford-West
|
Old Saybrook
|
7
|
$938,158
|
$460,933
|
103.5 %
|
$477,225
|
Suburb: Large
|
8.84
|
1.17
|
Houston-
|
Humble
|
6
|
$360,056
|
$372,475
|
-3.3 %
|
-$12,419
|
Suburb: Large
|
14.36
|
4.61
|
Indianapolis-
|
Carmel Clay
|
8
|
$617,808
|
$334,741
|
84.6 %
|
$283,067
|
City: Mid
|
15.92
|
2.99
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
St. Johns
|
8
|
$553,317
|
$407,497
|
35.8 %
|
$145,820
|
Suburb: Large
|
17.76
|
0.24
|
Kansas City, MO-
|
Shawnee
|
6
|
$506,225
|
$406,499
|
24.5 %
|
$99,726
|
City: Mid
|
13.93
|
4.99
|
Las Vegas-
|
**Clark County
|
6
|
$479,950
|
$479,996
|
0.0 %
|
-$46
|
City: Large
|
20.71
|
4.43
|
Los Angeles-Long
|
Laguna Beach
|
9
|
$4,959,833
|
$1,175,328
|
322.0 %
|
$3,784,505
|
Suburb: Large
|
18.79
|
2.60
|
Louisville/Jefferson
|
Oldham
|
7
|
$585,150
|
$325,888
|
79.6 %
|
$259,262
|
Suburb: Large
|
16.5
|
0.20
|
Memphis, TN-MS-
|
Germantown
|
8
|
$565,828
|
$345,717
|
63.7 %
|
$220,111
|
Suburb: Large
|
14.58
|
3.49
|
Miami-Fort
|
Palm Beach
|
6
|
$496,080
|
$509,983
|
-2.7 %
|
-$13,903
|
Suburb: Large
|
16.57
|
2.42
|
Milwaukee-
|
New Berlin
|
8
|
$449,008
|
$406,483
|
10.5 %
|
$42,525
|
Suburb: Large
|
15.64
|
2.57
|
Minneapolis-
|
Stillwater Area
|
7
|
$656,625
|
$442,967
|
48.2 %
|
$213,658
|
Town: Fringe
|
18.85
|
1.51
|
Nashville-
|
Franklin
|
7
|
$775,950
|
$547,450
|
41.7 %
|
$228,500
|
City: Small
|
10.58
|
3.70
|
New York-
|
Holmdel
|
8
|
$1,361,583
|
$785,500
|
73.3 %
|
$576,083
|
Suburb: Large
|
10.14
|
1.47
|
Oklahoma City,
|
Edmond
|
7
|
$471,128
|
$327,442
|
43.9 %
|
$143,686
|
Suburb: Large
|
17.47
|
2.75
|
Orlando-
|
Seminole
|
6
|
$437,703
|
$429,123
|
2.0 %
|
$8,580
|
Suburb: Large
|
17.14
|
2.88
|
Philadelphia-
|
New Hope-
|
8
|
$1,249,567
|
$385,800
|
223.9 %
|
$863,767
|
Town: Fringe
|
11.32
|
1.82
|
Phoenix-Mesa-
|
Cave Creek
|
7
|
$1,656,908
|
$516,667
|
220.7 %
|
$1,140,241
|
City: Mid
|
17.51
|
0.01
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Peters
|
9
|
$540,304
|
$252,409
|
114.1 %
|
$287,895
|
Suburb: Large
|
15.74
|
2.07
|
Portland-
|
Lake Oswego
|
8
|
$1,324,958
|
$608,567
|
117.7 %
|
$716,391
|
Suburb: Large
|
16.7
|
5.93
|
Providence-
|
Narragansett
|
8
|
$1,173,083
|
$599,950
|
95.5 %
|
$573,133
|
Suburb: Large
|
11.05
|
0.34
|
Raleigh-Cary, NC
|
Johnston
|
7
|
$370,767
|
$459,723
|
-19.3 %
|
-$88,956
|
Rural: Fringe
|
15.18
|
0.24
|
Richmond, VA
|
Chesterfield
|
5
|
$480,081
|
$455,375
|
5.4 %
|
$24,706
|
Suburb: Large
|
13.84
|
1.37
|
Riverside-San
|
Alta Loma
|
8
|
$883,825
|
$599,965
|
47.3 %
|
$283,860
|
Suburb: Large
|
24.49
|
5.48
|
Sacramento-
|
Eureka Union
|
9
|
$1,235,083
|
$632,154
|
95.4 %
|
$602,929
|
Suburb: Large
|
23.76
|
5.02
|
St. Louis, MO-IL
|
Ladue School
|
8
|
$968,247
|
$299,950
|
222.8 %
|
$668,297
|
Suburb: Large
|
13.82
|
5.04
|
San Antonio-New
|
Alamo Heights
|
8
|
$580,183
|
$339,992
|
70.6 %
|
$240,191
|
City: Large
|
12.91
|
6.33
|
San Diego-Chula
|
Del Mar Union
|
8
|
$2,194,583
|
$992,500
|
121.1 %
|
$1,202,083
|
City: Large
|
19.99
|
4.67
|
San Francisco-
|
Reed Union
|
9
|
$4,029,750
|
$995,767
|
304.7 %
|
$3,033,983
|
Suburb: Large
|
14.99
|
2.86
|
San Jose-
|
Morgan Hill
|
6
|
$1,469,500
|
$1,397,398
|
5.2 %
|
$72,102
|
Suburb: Mid
|
21.56
|
4.13
|
Seattle-Tacoma-
|
Peninsula
|
7
|
$934,575
|
$794,571
|
17.6 %
|
$140,004
|
Suburb: Large
|
18.46
|
0.13
|
Tampa-St.
|
Hillsborough
|
5
|
$449,667
|
$417,167
|
7.8 %
|
$32,500
|
Suburb: Large
|
18.32
|
3.57
|
Tucson, AZ
|
Catalina
|
9
|
$546,942
|
$391,500
|
39.7 %
|
$155,442
|
Suburb: Large
|
17.2
|
2.16
|
Virginia Beach-
|
Currituck
|
6
|
$701,133
|
$415,000
|
68.9 %
|
$286,133
|
Rural: Distant
|
15.95
|
0.01
|
Washington-
|
Prince William
|
6
|
$642,865
|
$624,133
|
3.0 %
|
$18,732
|
Suburb: Large
|
15.04
|
3.62
|
*Data from Boston Public Schools and Cambridge Public Schools are under review and were excluded from consideration in this analysis; ** Las Vegas
Methodology:
To identify the most popular school districts across top 50 U.S. metros, we analyzed views per property from out-of-market home shoppers between May and July 2025. To focus on school-driven housing demand, our analysis included only listings with at least one nearby public school rated 8 or higher, according to GreatSchools ratings. In addition, we restricted our analysis to school districts with an average of at least 100 for-sale properties during this period to ensure we are capturing districts of a meaningful size and housing market presence.
Please note that there might be some overlaps between these popular school districts and our hottest zip codes. While top schools are undoubtedly attracting shoppers to certain zips, it's also likely that a district's apparent popularity is influenced by broader market conditions and the overall appeal of the ZIP code itself. Therefore, whether the overlap is limited or extensive, it suggests that this is not a major concern / this may be an important contributing factor.
School district location types (urban, suburban, town, or rural) and pupil-teacher ratios were sourced from the National Center for Education Statistics. School walkability scores were aggregated from the latest property-level data provided by Local Logic, which measures the distance to the nearest elementary and high school for each known property within a district.
About Realtor®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
Media contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]
SOURCE Realtor
