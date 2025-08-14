Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Families Target Top-Rated School Districts This Moving Season--But At A Price


2025-08-14 06:16:21
Realtor® reveals the most sought-after school districts in the nation's 50 largest metros

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new school year just around the corner, families on the move are zeroing in on school districts that promise both quality education and strong community appeal, according to a new analysis from Realtor®. The 2025 list of the Most Popular School Districts by Metro highlights where out-of-district home shoppers are looking most between May and July 2025, focusing on areas with at least one public school rated 8 or higher.

The findings reveal that in 27 of the 50 most sought-after districts, high ratings come with a steep price tag-median listing prices in these top-rated districts averaged 1.21 million, 135% higher than the surrounding metro areas. Leading the list is Carroll Independent School District in the Dallas metro, where homes come with a 390.9% premium compared to the metro average, followed by Laguna Beach Unified in Orange County (322% premium) and Reed Union Elementary in the San Francisco Bay Area (304.7% premium).

Still, affordability is influencing family moves. Several top districts-such as Johnston County in Raleigh, Humble ISD in Houston, and Palm Beach County in Miami-boast median listing prices below their surrounding metro averages. These areas combine strong schools with more attainable housing costs, often due to their suburban or rural settings.

Other features drawing families include:

  • Appealing lifestyle: Rural and mid-size suburban districts like Wimberley ISD near Austin offer a strong sense of community and abundant outdoor amenities.
  • Small class sizes: Districts such as Old Saybrook (Hartford) and Fayette County (Atlanta) provide low pupil-teacher ratios for more personalized learning.
  • Walkability: Areas like East Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids metro) and Alamo Heights ISD (San Antonio) score high for walkable access between homes and schools.

"School quality has long been a driver of homebuying decisions. Our data shows families are making trade-offs-sometimes paying a significant premium for top-rated districts, and other times prioritizing value in areas that still offer strong academics," said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor®. "This year, we also saw sizable interest in districts outside major urban centers, reflecting both affordability concerns and a desire for lifestyle amenities."

The full list of Most Popular School Districts in the Top 50 U.S. Metros is available at realtor/research/school-housing-2025 .

Atlanta-Sandy
Springs-Roswell,
GA

Fayette County
School District

8

$597,617

$420,282

42.2 %

$177,335

Suburb: Large

13.62

0.79

Austin-Round
Rock-San
Marcos, TX

Wimberley
Independent
School District

8

$835,900

$520,300

60.7 %

$315,600

Rural: Distant

14.81

0.02

Baltimore-
Columbia-
Towson, MD

Harford County
Public Schools

7

$451,805

$399,966

13.0 %

$51,839

Suburb: Mid

14.21

1.90

Birmingham, AL

Mountain
Brook City
School District

10

$1,046,408

$306,433

241.5 %

$739,975

Suburb: Large

11.47

3.46

Boston-
Cambridge-
Newton, MA-NH

*Duxbury
School District

9

$1,569,167

$858,641

82.8 %

$710,526

Suburb: Large

11.91

0.29

Buffalo-
Cheektowaga, NY

East Aurora
Union Free
School District

8

$485,408

$299,750

61.9 %

$185,658

Town: Fringe

10.85

2.85

Charlotte-
Concord-
Gastonia, NC-SC

Iredell-
Statesville
School District

5

$486,017

$451,311

7.7 %

$34,706

Suburb: Large

16.36

0.11

Chicago-
Naperville-Elgin,
IL-IN

Mokena
School District
159

8

$493,533

$378,933

30.2 %

$114,600

Suburb: Large

14.32

3.79

Cincinnati, OH-
KY-IN

Forest Hills
Local School
District

7

$543,800

$353,308

53.9 %

$190,492

Suburb: Large

17.09

3.43

Cleveland, OH

Bay Village
City School
District

8

$616,492

$273,608

125.3 %

$342,884

Suburb: Large

14.9

3.68

Columbus, OH

Granville
Exempted
Village School
District

8

$651,583

$390,783

66.7 %

$260,800

Suburb: Small

18.38

0.15

Dallas-Fort
Worth-Arlington,
TX

Carroll
Independent
School District

9

$2,159,833

$439,967

390.9 %

$1,719,866

Suburb: Large

15.31

3.42

Denver-Aurora-
Centennial, CO

Platte Canyon
1 School
District

7

$642,025

$603,317

6.4 %

$38,708

Rural: Distant

13.42

0.00

Detroit-Warren-
Dearborn, MI

Trenton Public
Schools

7

$249,290

$276,650

-9.9 %

-$27,360

Suburb: Large

16.42

6.28

Grand Rapids-
Wyoming-
Kentwood, MI

East Grand
Rapids Public
Schools

9

$890,817

$417,400

113.4 %

$473,417

Suburb: Large

18.26

7.64

Hartford-West
Hartford-East
Hartford, CT

Old Saybrook
School District

7

$938,158

$460,933

103.5 %

$477,225

Suburb: Large

8.84

1.17

Houston-
Pasadena-The
Woodlands, TX

Humble
Independent
School District

6

$360,056

$372,475

-3.3 %

-$12,419

Suburb: Large

14.36

4.61

Indianapolis-
Carmel-
Greenwood, IN

Carmel Clay
Schools

8

$617,808

$334,741

84.6 %

$283,067

City: Mid

15.92

2.99

Jacksonville, FL

St. Johns
County School
District

8

$553,317

$407,497

35.8 %

$145,820

Suburb: Large

17.76

0.24

Kansas City, MO-
KS

Shawnee
Mission Pub
School

6

$506,225

$406,499

24.5 %

$99,726

City: Mid

13.93

4.99

Las Vegas-
Henderson-North
Las Vegas, NV

**Clark County
School District*

6

$479,950

$479,996

0.0 %

-$46

City: Large

20.71

4.43

Los Angeles-Long
Beach-Anaheim,
CA

Laguna Beach
Unified School
District

9

$4,959,833

$1,175,328

322.0 %

$3,784,505

Suburb: Large

18.79

2.60

Louisville/Jefferson
County, KY-IN

Oldham
County School
District

7

$585,150

$325,888

79.6 %

$259,262

Suburb: Large

16.5

0.20

Memphis, TN-MS-
AR

Germantown
Municipal
School District

8

$565,828

$345,717

63.7 %

$220,111

Suburb: Large

14.58

3.49

Miami-Fort
Lauderdale-West
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach
County School
District

6

$496,080

$509,983

-2.7 %

-$13,903

Suburb: Large

16.57

2.42

Milwaukee-
Waukesha, WI

New Berlin
School District

8

$449,008

$406,483

10.5 %

$42,525

Suburb: Large

15.64

2.57

Minneapolis-
St. Paul-
Bloomington,
MN-WI

Stillwater Area
Public School
District

7

$656,625

$442,967

48.2 %

$213,658

Town: Fringe

18.85

1.51

Nashville-
Davidson--
Murfreesboro--
Franklin, TN

Franklin
School District

7

$775,950

$547,450

41.7 %

$228,500

City: Small

10.58

3.70

New York-
Newark-Jersey
City, NY-NJ

Holmdel
Township
School District

8

$1,361,583

$785,500

73.3 %

$576,083

Suburb: Large

10.14

1.47

Oklahoma City,
OK

Edmond
School District

7

$471,128

$327,442

43.9 %

$143,686

Suburb: Large

17.47

2.75

Orlando-
Kissimmee-
Sanford, FL

Seminole
County Public
Schools

6

$437,703

$429,123

2.0 %

$8,580

Suburb: Large

17.14

2.88

Philadelphia-
Camden-
Wilmington, PA-
NJ-DE-MD

New Hope-
Solebury
School District

8

$1,249,567

$385,800

223.9 %

$863,767

Town: Fringe

11.32

1.82

Phoenix-Mesa-
Chandler, AZ

Cave Creek
Unified District

7

$1,656,908

$516,667

220.7 %

$1,140,241

City: Mid

17.51

0.01

Pittsburgh, PA

Peters
Township
School District

9

$540,304

$252,409

114.1 %

$287,895

Suburb: Large

15.74

2.07

Portland-
Vancouver-
Hillsboro, OR-WA

Lake Oswego
School District 7j

8

$1,324,958

$608,567

117.7 %

$716,391

Suburb: Large

16.7

5.93

Providence-
Warwick, RI-MA

Narragansett
School District

8

$1,173,083

$599,950

95.5 %

$573,133

Suburb: Large

11.05

0.34

Raleigh-Cary, NC

Johnston
County School
District

7

$370,767

$459,723

-19.3 %

-$88,956

Rural: Fringe

15.18

0.24

Richmond, VA

Chesterfield
County Public
Schools

5

$480,081

$455,375

5.4 %

$24,706

Suburb: Large

13.84

1.37

Riverside-San
Bernardino-
Ontario, CA

Alta Loma
Elementary
School District

8

$883,825

$599,965

47.3 %

$283,860

Suburb: Large

24.49

5.48

Sacramento-
Roseville-Folsom,
CA

Eureka Union
School District

9

$1,235,083

$632,154

95.4 %

$602,929

Suburb: Large

23.76

5.02

St. Louis, MO-IL

Ladue School
District

8

$968,247

$299,950

222.8 %

$668,297

Suburb: Large

13.82

5.04

San Antonio-New
Braunfels, TX

Alamo Heights
Independent
School District

8

$580,183

$339,992

70.6 %

$240,191

City: Large

12.91

6.33

San Diego-Chula
Vista-Carlsbad,
CA

Del Mar Union
Elementary
School District

8

$2,194,583

$992,500

121.1 %

$1,202,083

City: Large

19.99

4.67

San Francisco-
Oakland-Fremont,
CA

Reed Union
Elementary
School District

9

$4,029,750

$995,767

304.7 %

$3,033,983

Suburb: Large

14.99

2.86

San Jose-
Sunnyvale-Santa
Clara, CA

Morgan Hill
Unified School
District

6

$1,469,500

$1,397,398

5.2 %

$72,102

Suburb: Mid

21.56

4.13

Seattle-Tacoma-
Bellevue, WA

Peninsula
School District

7

$934,575

$794,571

17.6 %

$140,004

Suburb: Large

18.46

0.13

Tampa-St.
Petersburg-
Clearwater, FL

Hillsborough
County Public
School District

5

$449,667

$417,167

7.8 %

$32,500

Suburb: Large

18.32

3.57

Tucson, AZ

Catalina
Foothills
Unified District

9

$546,942

$391,500

39.7 %

$155,442

Suburb: Large

17.2

2.16

Virginia Beach-
Chesapeake-
Norfolk, VA-NC

Currituck
County School
District

6

$701,133

$415,000

68.9 %

$286,133

Rural: Distant

15.95

0.01

Washington-
Arlington-
Alexandria, DC-
VA-MD-WV

Prince William
County Public
Schools

6

$642,865

$624,133

3.0 %

$18,732

Suburb: Large

15.04

3.62

*Data from Boston Public Schools and Cambridge Public Schools are under review and were excluded from consideration in this analysis; ** Las Vegas
metro only has one school district

Methodology:
 To identify the most popular school districts across top 50 U.S. metros, we analyzed views per property from out-of-market home shoppers between May and July 2025. To focus on school-driven housing demand, our analysis included only listings with at least one nearby public school rated 8 or higher, according to GreatSchools ratings. In addition, we restricted our analysis to school districts with an average of at least 100 for-sale properties during this period to ensure we are capturing districts of a meaningful size and housing market presence.

Please note that there might be some overlaps between these popular school districts and our hottest zip codes. While top schools are undoubtedly attracting shoppers to certain zips, it's also likely that a district's apparent popularity is influenced by broader market conditions and the overall appeal of the ZIP code itself. Therefore, whether the overlap is limited or extensive, it suggests that this is not a major concern / this may be an important contributing factor.

School district location types (urban, suburban, town, or rural) and pupil-teacher ratios were sourced from the National Center for Education Statistics. School walkability scores were aggregated from the latest property-level data provided by Local Logic, which measures the distance to the nearest elementary and high school for each known property within a district.

About Realtor®
 Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor

