Gushcloud Enters The Middle East With HQ In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Global creator management firm Gushcloud International is expanding into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with the launch of a new regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The move has been backed by a strategic, multi-year partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and will reinforce Gushcloud's global expansion strategy

This strategic partnership will strengthen Gushcloud's footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as well as accelerate its commitment to driving the creator economy globally. Through its partnership with ADIO, Gushcloud is positioned to scale its operations, foster innovation, and support the development of talents, marking a significant investment in the future of digital content creation.





As the industry continues its rapid expansion, Gushcloud, with its expansion into the wider Abu Dhabi ecosystem, is strategically positioned to lead this growth. The global creator economy is expected to grow from USD 224.2 billion in 2025, with projections indicating it could exceed USD 2.71 trillion by 2037, it said in a statement.



The number of social media users in the United Arab Emirates is also forecasted to continuously increase between 2024 and 2029 by 1.1 million users (+10.54 percent). After the ninth consecutive increasing year, the social media user base is estimated to reach 11.54 million users and therefore a new peak in 2029.



Gushcloud's investment in Abu Dhabi, with the assistance of ADIO will enhance Gushcloud's ability to innovate and empower digital creators, supporting the company's mission to build sustainable careers for creators.

This partnership also marks another step forward in Abu Dhabi's digital media sector, expanding opportunities for content creators and reinforcing the emirate's role as a global media and entertainment hub.





“We are pleased to have Gushcloud expand its presence in Abu Dhabi. This advances our shared ambition to grow a world-class creator economy in our nation. The appointment of senior leadership in the emirate reflects real momentum and underlines Abu Dhabi's role as a magnet for talent, innovation and global opportunity in the digital media space," said His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, director general of ADIO.





“Abu Dhabi offers a thriving ecosystem for digital content creators. This strategic expansion led by this partnership will allow us to offer more services to our clients (being creators and brands) in the MENA region,” added Andrew Lim, group CFO of Gushcloud International.“The city's strategic location and business-friendly environment make it an ideal hub for our operations in MENA and India. We look forward to deepening our connections with the local community and contributing to its vibrant digital media ecosystem.”





Gushcloud will be also working alongside key partners within the region to create new initiatives that nurture local talent in Abu Dhabi, as well as cultivate partnerships with local governments and universities offering career opportunities and internships for Emirati talent within the creator economy. It will also identify and invest in top local creators within MENA to turn them into global creators via Gushcloud's Creator Venture Program.



Additionally, Gushcloud will identify and invest in qualified global creators to establish sustainable businesses and secure funding in the UAE and develop and provide solutions for brands and agencies to expand their reach into MENA and India through influencers and content creators. It will also develop new experiences including offline and online events and masterclasses that highlight the influence of local and global creators in the region.





“We are honored to be partners with ADIO, the local government and universities in Abu Dhabi. At Gushcloud, we are committed to align our goals with Abu Dhabi's Vision 2030 - that of economic diversification, sustainable development, and human capital development. Hence, we will be deeply investing into building up the creator economy and be part of the larger ongoing ecosystem,” mentions Gay Carr, who takes on the role of chief people officer for MENA, alongside her ongoing duties as group chief of staff.





Through this partnership with ADIO, Gushcloud will further scale its creator first model, driving capital deployment content licensing, and direct-to-consumer monetization, with the aim of creating sustainable business models that transcend borders. The Abu Dhabi headquarters will also serve as an anchor point for accelerating new collaborations between regional creators, global brands, and investors.