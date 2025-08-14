Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Dip Marginally In July On Muted Demand
Passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,41,510 units in July 2024.
“All vehicle segments posted stable performance in July 2025, though overall sentiments in the passenger vehicles segment have remained subdued,” Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.
Two-wheeler dispatches rose 9 per cent year-on-year to 15,67,267 units last month from 14,41,694 units in the year-ago period.
Scooter sales stood at 6,43,169 units last month, an increase of 16 per cent as compared with 5,53,642 units in July 2024, SIAM said.Read Also Special Events That Call for a Luxury Car Rental in Abu Dhabi Top 10 Car Upholstery Services in Dubai: Quality & Affordability Compared
Motorcycle dispatches to dealers rose 5 per cent year-on-year to 8,90,107 units in July.
Mopeds saw a dip of 9 per cent year-on-year to 33,991 units last month, as against the same period last year.
Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers saw an increase of 17.5 per cent year-on-year to 69,403 units in July as compared with 59,073 units in the year-ago period.
“With the advent of the festive season beginning with Onam festivities in the latter part of August, the Indian auto industry remains cautiously optimistic for the demand momentum to pick up in the coming months,” Menon noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment