Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd. Is Turning Fans Into A Market (NYSE American: MMA)

Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd. (NYSE American: MMA) isn't just riding the momentum of combat sports; it's building the engine that powers it. The vision is bold: take the raw energy of the fight world and channel it into a connected, thriving economy where fans become participants, participants become loyal customers, and loyalty fuels growth at every level. This isn't a side hustle to the sport. This is the business of participation, and MMA is owning it.

The journey begins where the sport has its heartbeat, inside the gyms, academies, and training facilities where the next champions are forged. Through its BJJLink platform and integrated ecosystem, MMA delivers the digital backbone martial arts has always needed. Membership management, billing, scheduling, communications, and analytics are all tied to a member-facing experience that keeps students engaged and connected. By bringing structure to a space that's long been fragmented, MMA is turning every academy into an accelerant for its expanding network. The results are already making a financial impact.

For the seven months ended July 31, BJJLink posted 128% annualized revenue growth , with SaaS subscription revenue climbing 188% annualized . These aren't just statistics. They're real-world validation that MMA's model is resonating: academies are onboarding faster, students are staying longer, and upsells are becoming second nature. This kind of momentum carries real weight, and it's paving the way for rapid scaling.

Scaling Through Powerful Partnerships

One of the biggest drivers of that scale is UFC GYM, which has selected BJJLink as the software backbone for its Brazilian jiu-jitsu franchise expansion. With forty-five new academies set to open in 2025, MMA has a built-in pipeline of premium locations ready to run on its platform. This partnership accelerates adoption, shortens sales cycles, and locks in recurring, high-margin revenue. More than just a growth opportunity, the UFC GYM rollout is a catalyst that propels the entire business model forward.

The timing couldn't be better. The UFC's new U.S. media rights deal, beginning in 2026, will bring unprecedented visibility to the sport. As more fans are drawn in, many will look to participate rather than just watch. MMA is positioned to capture that moment, converting curiosity into commitment and turning new participants into long-term members of its ecosystem.

Adding to that firepower is Conor McGregor , an investor, major shareholder, and global sports icon whose influence extends far beyond the octagon. One of the most recognized names in athletics and a dominant presence on social media, his involvement boosts MMA's credibility, broadens its cultural reach, and unlocks access to partnerships, sponsorships, and media opportunities few can match.

Strength in Leadership and Vision

Alongside McGregor, MMA has added Laura Sanko to its Board of Directors. One of the UFC's most recognizable voices behind the mic, she draws on her experience as a former professional mixed martial artist and black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Sanko's blend of competitive credentials, business perspective, and authentic connection to the martial arts community makes her a strong asset as MMA advances its expansion plans.

MMA's growth engine runs on more than market momentum; it's fueled by leaders with skin in the game. In June, CEO Nick Langton and Chairman Vaughn Taylor converted $250,000 in prior loans into equity, directly tying their personal stakes to MMA's future. This move came alongside a $5 million underwritten offering dedicated to product development, marketing, and scaling. The result is a company with the capital, leadership commitment, and operational focus to execute without compromise.

There's no guesswork here. The strategy is deliberate and scalable. MMA is growing from a position of strength by securing a dominant position in Brazilian jiu-jitsu academies, where digital tools can quickly become essential and, just as importantly, serve as value drivers for daily operations .From that foundation, MMA is set to push into additional martial arts disciplines while stacking on complementary services like e-commerce, athlete management, and advanced engagement platforms. Each new layer strengthens the ecosystem and unlocks fresh revenue streams.

Shaping the Future of Martial Arts

Momentum, timing, leadership, and vision are aligning now. BJJLink's growth curve is steepening, the UFC GYM partnership is about to inject scale, and the board features figures who combine credibility with market reach. Shareholders, insiders, and strategic partners are united around a single goal: transforming martial arts from a collection of disconnected businesses into a connected, monetizable, and sustainable global ecosystem.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd. isn't here to watch the sport evolve. It's here to shape it. From the first gym signup to the biggest stages in the world, MMA is building the rails for a new era of participation. The fight world has always been defined by energy, passion, and commitment. With MMA's platform in place, it's about to be defined by connection, scale, and growth, and that's a win every stakeholder can share.

