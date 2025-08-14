Global Construction Mobile Cranes Market Set For Rapid Growth - Reports And Data

Reports And Data

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The construction mobile cranes market is a key segment of the heavy machinery industry, offering versatile and mobile lifting solutions essential for construction, infrastructure, mining, utilities, and industrial projects. These cranes provide high mobility, faster setup, and operational flexibility compared to fixed cranes, making them indispensable for dynamic and large-scale construction environments. Key product categories include truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain cranes, rough-terrain cranes, and crawler cranes, each designed to meet specific operational and terrain requirements.Get a sample of the report @Market Size & GrowthThe global construction mobile cranes market is estimated at USD 17.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 30.83 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.7%.Asia-Pacific holds the largest share, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and large-scale construction projects.Latin America and the Middle East are emerging growth markets, supported by industrial expansion and government-led infrastructure investments.Key Growth DriversUrbanization & Infrastructure Boom: Rising demand for residential, commercial, and transport infrastructure is boosting crane utilization.Technological Advancements: Integration of telematics, IoT, and safety-enhancing systems like Anti-Sway Control improves operational efficiency.Rental Market Growth: Increasing adoption of rental and leasing services for cost efficiency and access to modern equipment.Renewable Energy Projects: Expansion of wind and solar power installations creates demand for specialized high-capacity cranes.To know more about the report, click here @Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product TypeTruck-Mounted CranesAll-Terrain CranesRough-Terrain CranesCrawler CranesBy ApplicationConstruction (largest segment, over 50% market share)Utilities & EnergyMining & Industrial OperationsOil & Gas InfrastructureBy Lifting CapacityBelow 50 tons50–150 tons150–300 tonsAbove 300 tonsBy RegionAsia-Pacific (largest and fastest-growing market, ~54% share)North AmericaEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaRequest customization on the report @Competitive LandscapeLeading companies in the market include Terex Corporation, Tadano Ltd., Sany Heavy Industry, Manitowoc Company, Inc., Zoomlion Heavy Industry, Liebherr Group, Kobelco Construction Machinery, and XCMG Group. These players focus on developing advanced, fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly cranes, expanding rental services, and strengthening global distribution networks.Market Trends & OpportunitiesElectrification & Green Technologies: Rising adoption of hybrid and electric mobile cranes to meet sustainability targets and emission regulations.Smart Crane Technology: Use of AI, predictive maintenance, GPS tracking, and automation to enhance safety and productivity.Urban Project Demand: Increased deployment in space-constrained urban areas, including modular and prefabricated construction.Government Infrastructure Initiatives: Public sector investment in transport, energy, and housing drives long-term market growth.About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

