New Music Alert Gospel Rock Artist Rikki Doolan Releases Anthemic Single You Got Somebody

UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gospel rock powerhouse and Pastor, Rikki Doolan, widely known as The Rock Pastor, has just released his latest single You Got Somebody, a soul-stirring anthem of hope and faith featuring powerhouse vocals from founding members of the London Community Gospel Choir and top UK session musicians who have performed with icons such as Stormzy and Tina Turner.A bold fusion of gospel, rock, and modern soul, You Got Somebody is both a personal declaration of faith and a message to the world: You are never alone, and your story isn't over.“This song is for anyone who feels forgotten or invisible,” says Doolan.“I've been there - homeless, addicted, completely lost. But I found God, and He turned my life around. That's what this track is all about.”Doolan's own life is as compelling as his music. Once addicted and homeless on the streets of Manchester, his life changed dramatically in 2012 after a chance encounter with gospel music. He found faith, overcame adversity, and emerged as a dynamic force in gospel music and ministry.Today, Doolan is a rising voice in the UK music scene. His performances blend worship, testimony, and rock-infused energy, with previous features on BBC, Talk TV, and TBN to name a few. His last album, YOU, gained attention for its inspirational tone and genre-blending production.@realrikkidoolan@rikkidoolanrealContact Rikki Doolan via Verona White at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

