2025 Global Hospitality & F&B Trends - HOTELEX Puts Industry Insights In Focus

2025-08-14 05:46:53
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Euromonitor's Global Foodservice Outlook 2025 forecasts the global foodservice market to exceed USD 4.6 trillion in 2025, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 6.2%. In the hospitality sector, global hotel revenues are expected to increase by over 5% compared to last year, driven by tourism recovery and the rebound in business travel (source: WTTC Global Economic Impact Report 2025). Key trends shaping the industry include sustainability, smart upgrades, and localized guest experiences. Restaurants are accelerating digital transformation, while hotels are placing greater emphasis on energy efficiency and eco-friendly design-factors that are reshaping the competitive landscape.

With the hospitality and F&B industries undergoing pivotal transformation, HOTELEX 2026 remains a strategic and dynamic platform for companies aiming to expand operations, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth across the Asia-Pacific hospitality sector. We look forward to working alongside industry peers to capture emerging opportunities and shape the future together. Join us at HOTELEX 2026 and be part of the future of hospitality!

Contact U s :
 Booth Inquiry:
Jason Jin
Tel: +86 21 3339 2197
[email protected]

Media & Visitor Consulting:
Lizzy Chen
Tel: +86 21 3339 2566
[email protected]

