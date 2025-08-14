Golar LNG Limited Interim Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2025
|(in thousands of $)
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Net income
|30,779
|35,230
|(13)%
|43,718
|101,725
|(57)%
|Net income attributable to Golar LNG Ltd
|15,639
|25,907
|(40)%
|23,836
|81,127
|(71)%
|Total operating revenues
|75,673
|64,689
|17%
|138,175
|129,648
|7%
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|49,255
|58,716
|(16)%
|90,191
|122,303
|(26)%
|Golar's share of Contractual Debt 1
|2,048,873
|1,197,626
|71%
|2,048,873
|1,197,626
|71%
Financial Review
Business Performance:
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands of $)
|Apr-Jun
|Jan - Mar
|Apr-Jun
|Net income
|30,779
|12,939
|35,230
|Income taxes
|439
|179
|140
|Net income before income taxes
|31,218
|13,118
|35,370
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,206
|12,638
|13,780
|Unrealized loss on oil and gas derivative instruments
|34,816
|25,001
|16,050
|Other non-operating income, net
|(29,981)
|-
|-
|Interest income
|(5,823)
|(8,699)
|(8,556)
|Loss/(gain) on derivative instruments, net
|3,843
|6,795
|(107)
|Other financial items, net
|973
|2,292
|54
|Net (income)/loss from equity method investments
|(78)
|(10,209)
|2,125
|Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income
|2,081
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|49,255
|40,936
|58,716
|2025
|Apr-Jun
|(in thousands of $)
|FLNG
|Corporate and other
|Total Segment Reporting
|Elimination
|Consolidated Reporting
|Liquefaction services revenue
|56,512
|-
|56,512
|-
|56,512
|Sales-type lease revenue
|8,219
|-
|8,219
|-
|8,219
|Vessel management fees and other revenues
|4,381
|6,561
|10,942
|-
|10,942
|Vessel operating expenses
|(26,472)
|(5,795)
|(32,267)
|-
|(32,267)
|Administrative expenses
|(60)
|(6,412)
|(6,472)
|-
|(6,472)
|Project development expenses
|(4,162)
|(1,607)
|(5,769)
|-
|(5,769)
|Realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments (2)
|16,234
|-
|16,234
|-
|16,234
|Other operating loss
|-
|(225)
|(225)
|-
|(225)
|Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income
|2,081
|-
|2,081
|(2,081)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|56,733
|(7,478)
|49,255
|(2,081)
|47,174
|2025
|Jan-Mar
|(in thousands of $)
|FLNG
|Corporate and other
|Total
|Liquefaction services revenue
|55,688
|-
|55,688
|Vessel management fees and other revenues
|-
|5,938
|5,938
|Time and voyage charter revenues
|-
|876
|876
|Vessel operating expenses
|(18,785)
|(9,685)
|(28,470)
|Administrative expenses
|(588)
|(8,999)
|(9,587)
|Project development expenses
|(2,351)
|(968)
|(3,319)
|Realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments (2)
|21,213
|-
|21,213
|Other operating loss
|-
|(1,403)
|(1,403)
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|55,177
|(14,241)
|40,936
|2024
|Apr-Jun
|(in thousands of $)
|FLNG
|Corporate and other
|Total
|Liquefaction services revenue
|56,120
|-
|56,120
|Vessel management fees and other revenues
|-
|5,444
|5,444
|Time and voyage charter revenues
|-
|3,125
|3,125
|Vessel operating expenses
|(22,765)
|(10,220)
|(32,985)
|Administrative income (expenses)
|34
|(5,886)
|(5,852)
|Project development expenses
|(1,300)
|(2,226)
|(3,526)
|Realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments (2)
|36,390
|-
|36,390
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|68,479
|(9,763)
|58,716
(2) The line item“Realized and unrealized (loss)/gain on oil and gas derivative instruments” in the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations relates to income from the Hilli Liquefaction Tolling Agreement (“LTA”) and the natural gas derivative which is split into:“Realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments” and“Unrealized (loss)/gain on oil and gas derivative instruments”.
Golar reports today Q2 2025 net income of $31 million, before non-controlling interests, inclusive of $9 million of non-cash items1, comprised of:
- TTF and Brent oil unrealized mark-to-market (“MTM”) losses of $35 million;
- A $4 million MTM loss on interest rate swaps; and,
- A $30 million day one gain on recognition of the FLNG Gimi sales type lease.
The Brent oil linked component of FLNG Hilli's fees generates additional annual cash of approximately $3.1 million for every dollar increase in Brent Crude prices between $60 per barrel and the contractual ceiling. Billing of this component is based on a three-month look-back at average Brent Crude prices. During Q2 2025, we recognized a total of $16 million of realized gains on FLNG Hilli's oil and gas derivative instruments, comprised of a:
- $9 million realized gain on the Brent oil linked derivative instrument; and
- $7 million realized gain in respect of fees for the TTF linked production.
We also recognized $35 million of non-cash losses in relation to FLNG Hilli's oil and gas derivative assets, with corresponding changes in the fair value in its constituent parts recognized on our unaudited consolidated statement of operations as follows:
- $27 million loss on the Brent oil linked derivative asset; and
- $8 million loss on the TTF linked natural gas derivative asset.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity:
During June 2025 Golar closed the offering of $575 million of 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030. The Notes are senior, unsecured obligations of the Company, bear interest at a rate of 2.75% per annum, mature on December 15, 2030, and are convertible into the Company's common shares, cash, or a combination of shares and cash, at the Company's election. The conversion rate was equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $57.53 per common share, representing an initial conversion premium of approximately 40% over the closing price of the Company's common shares at the time of issuance. Of the net proceeds, $103 million was used to repurchase 2.5 million of the Company's common shares on June 30, 2025.
As of June 30, 2025, Total Golar Cash1 was $891 million, comprised of $783 million of cash and cash equivalents and $108 million of restricted cash.
Golar's share of Contractual Debt1 as of June 30, 2025 is $2,049 million. Deducting Total Golar Cash1 of $891 million from Golar's share of Contractual Debt1 leaves a net debt position of $1,158 million.
Assets under development amounts to $0.9 billion, all of which relates to the MK II FLNG Fuji conversion project. Upon COD in June 2025, the FLNG Gimi asset under development was de-recognized, with a sales type lease receivable recognized on the balance sheet in its place.
Non-GAAP measures
In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP), this earnings release and the associated investor presentation contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures which are included in the table below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business and measuring our performance.
This report also contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures for which we are unable to provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside of our control, such as oil and gas prices and exchange rates, as such items may be significant. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future events which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied to Golar's unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not uniformly defined by all companies and may not be comparable with similarly titled measures and disclosures used by other companies. The reconciliations as at June 30, 2025 and for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from these results should be carefully evaluated.
|Non-GAAP measure
|Closest equivalent US GAAP measure
|Adjustments to reconcile to primary financial statements prepared under US GAAP
|Rationale for adjustments
|Performance measures
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Net income/(loss)
| +/- Income taxes
+ Depreciation and amortization
+ Impairment of long-lived assets
+/- Unrealized (gain)/loss on oil and gas derivative instruments
+/- Other non-operating (income)/losses
+/- Net financial (income)/expense
+/- Net (income)/losses from equity method investments
+/- Net loss/(income) from discontinued operations
+/- Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income
|Increases the comparability of total business performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies by excluding the results of our equity investments, removing the impact of unrealized movements on embedded derivatives, depreciation, impairment charge, financing costs, tax items, discontinued operations and sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income.
|Distributable Adjusted EBITDA
|Net income/(loss)
| +/- Income taxes
+ Depreciation and amortization
+ Impairment of long-lived assets
+/- Unrealized (gain)/loss on oil and gas derivative instruments
+/- Other non-operating (income)/losses
+/- Net financial (income)/expense
+/- Net (income)/losses from equity method investments
+/- Net loss/(income) from discontinued operations
+/- Net and other amounts invoiced under sales-type lease
- Amortization of deferred commissioning period revenue
- Amortization of Day 1 gains
- Accrued overproduction revenue
+ Overproduction revenue received
- Accrued underutilization adjustment
|Increases the comparability of our operational FLNG Hilli from period to period and against the performance of other companies by removing the non-distributable income of FLNG Hilli, project development costs, and FLNG Gimi.
|Liquidity measures
|Contractual debt 1
|Total debt (current and non-current), net of deferred finance charges
| +/-Variable Interest Entity (“VIE”) consolidation adjustments
+/-Deferred finance charges
| During the year, we consolidate a lessor VIE for our Hilli sale and leaseback facility. This means that on consolidation, our contractual debt is eliminated and replaced with the lessor VIE debt.
Contractual debt represents our debt obligations under our various financing arrangements before consolidating the lessor VIE.
The measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity, identify the split of our debt (current and non-current) based on our underlying contractual obligations and aid comparability with our competitors.
|Adjusted net debt
| Adjusted net debt based on
GAAP measures:
-Total debt (current and
non-current), net of
deferred finance
charges
- Cash and cash
equivalents
- Restricted cash and
short-term deposits
(current and non-current)
- Other current assets (Receivable from TTF linked commodity swap derivatives)
| Total debt (current and non-current), net of:
+Deferred finance charges
+Cash and cash equivalents
+Restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current)
+/-VIE consolidation adjustments
+Receivable from TTF linked commodity swap derivatives
|The measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity based on our underlying contractual obligations and aids comparability with our competitors.
|Total Golar Cash
| Golar cash based on GAAP measures:
+ Cash and cash equivalents
+ Restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current)
|-VIE restricted cash and short-term deposits
| We consolidate a lessor VIE for our sale and leaseback facility. This means that on consolidation, we include restricted cash held by the lessor VIE.
Total Golar Cash represents our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current) before consolidating the lessor VIE.
Management believe that this measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity and aids comparability with our competitors.
(1) Please refer to reconciliation below for Golar's share of contractual debt
Adjusted EBITDA backlog (also referred to as“earnings backlog”): This is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents the share of contracted fee income for executed contracts or agreements subject to conditions precedent, less forecasted operating expenses for these contracts/agreements. Adjusted EBITDA backlog should not be considered as an alternative to net income / (loss) or any other measure of our financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Non-cash items: Non-cash items comprised of impairment of long-lived assets, release of prior year contract underutilization liability, MTM movements on our TTF and Brent oil linked derivatives, listed equity securities and interest rate swaps (“IRS”) which relate to the unrealized component of the gains/(losses) on oil and gas derivative instruments, unrealized MTM (losses)/gains on investment in listed equity securities, gains or losses on derivative instruments net and gains or losses on recognition of sales type lease in our unaudited consolidated statement of operations.
FLNG tariff, net: This is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that represents the total cash inflow and economic performance generated by our FLNGs during a given period. It is calculated by taking the total amount invoiced for FLNG services, including liquefaction services revenue, sales-type lease revenue, vessel management fees and other revenue and realized gains on oil and gas derivative instruments, adjusted for the amortization of deferred commissioning period revenue, Day 1 gains (deferred revenues) and deferred contractual payments received prior to COD under the LOA that is allocated to the non-lease component (“deferred pre-COD O&M service revenue”), the unwinding of liquidated damages, the accretion of unguaranteed residual value and the accruals and other timing related items including tax receipt, underutilization, overproduction revenue and demurrage cost. FLNG tariff, net is intended to enhance the comparability of our FLNG performance across periods and with other operational FLNGs in the industry. FLNG tariff, net should not be considered as an alternative to total operating revenue of the FLNG segment or any other performance measure of our financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Abbreviations used:
FLNG: Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas vessel
FSRU: Floating Storage and Regasification Unit
MKII FLNG: Mark II FLNG
MMBtu: Million British Thermal Units
MTPA : Million Tons Per Annum
Reconciliations - Liquidity Measures
Total Golar Cash
|(in thousands of $)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|783,427
|566,384
|527,591
|Restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current)
|123,874
|150,198
|93,930
|Less: VIE restricted cash and short-term deposits
|(16,466)
|(17,472)
|(17,590)
|Total Golar Cash
|890,835
|699,110
|603,931
Contractual Debt and Adjusted Net Debt
|(in thousands of $)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Total debt (current and non-current) net of deferred finance charges
|1,948,455
|1,452,255
|1,173,592
|VIE consolidation adjustments
|261,444
|241,666
|223,782
|Deferred finance charges
|31,474
|22,686
|20,711
|Total Contractual Debt
|2,241,373
|1,716,607
|1,418,085
|Less: Keppel's and B&V's share of the FLNG Hilli contractual debt
|-
|-
|(31,459)
|Less: Keppel's share of the Gimi debt
|(192,500)
|(201,250)
|(189,000)
|Golar's share of Contractual Debt
|2,048,873
|1,515,357
|1,197,626
Please see Appendix A for the repayment profile for Golar's Contractual Debt.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflects management's current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as“if,”“subject to,”“believe,”“assuming,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“potential,”“will,”“may,”“should,”“expect,”“could,”“would,”“predict,”“propose,”“continue,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Golar undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to:
- our ability to fulfil our obligations under our commercial agreements, including the Liquefaction Tolling Agreement (the“LTA”) for the FLNG Hilli Episeyo (“FLNG Hilli”) and the 20-year Lease and Operate Agreement (the“LOA”) for the FLNG Gimi (“FLNG Gimi”);
- our ability to perform under our agreement with Southern Energy S.A. (“SESA”) for the deployment of FLNG Hilli in Argentina, which includes completing required redeployment activities on schedule such as vessel modifications, procurement of long-lead items, and mobilization, along with SESA's ability to meet its commitments to us;
- our ability to meet our obligations to SESA under the definitive agreements for the deployment of our FLNG currently under conversion, the MKII FLNG (“MKII FLNG”), in Argentina; the timely satisfaction of all conditions precedent by both parties to the agreements, and SESA's ability to meet its obligations to us;
- our ability to obtain additional financing or refinance existing debt on acceptable terms or at all;
- global economic trends, competition, and geopolitical risks, including actions by the U.S. government, trade tensions or conflicts such as those between the U.S. and China, related sanctions, the potential effects of any Russia-Ukraine peace settlement on liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) supply and demand and heightened political instability in the Middle East, including recent developments involving Iran and Israel;
- an increase in tax liabilities in the jurisdictions where we are currently operating, have previously operated or expect to operate;
- a material decline or prolonged weakness in tolling rates for FLNGs;
- failure of shipyards to comply with project schedules, performance specifications or agreed prices;
- failure of our contract counterparties to comply with their agreements with us or other key project stakeholders;
- continuing volatility in the global financial markets, including commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and interest rates and global trade policy, particularly the recent imposition of tariffs by the U.S. government;
- changes in general domestic and international political conditions, particularly where we operate, or where we seek to operate;
- changes in our ability to retrofit vessels as FLNGs, including the availability of donor vessels to purchase and the time it takes to build new vessels;
- continuing uncertainty resulting from potential future claims from our counterparties of purported force majeure under contractual arrangements, including our future projects and other contracts to which we are a party;
- our ability to close potential future transactions in relation to equity interests in our vessels or to monetize our remaining equity method investments on a timely basis or at all;
- increases in operating costs as a result of inflation or trade policy, including salaries and wages, insurance, crew and related costs, repairs and maintenance and spares;
- claims made or losses incurred in connection with our continuing obligations with regard to New Fortress Energy Inc. (“NFE”), Energos Infrastructure Holdings Finance LLC (“Energos”), Cool Company Ltd (“CoolCo”) and Snam S.p.A. (“Snam”);
- the ability of NFE, Energos, CoolCo and Snam to meet their respective obligations to us, including indemnification obligations;
- changes to rules and regulations applicable to FLNGs or other parts of the natural gas and LNG supply chain;
- rules on climate-related disclosures promulgated by the European Union, including but not limited to disclosure of certain climate-related risks and financial impacts, as well as greenhouse gas emissions;
- actions taken by regulatory authorities that may prohibit the access of FLNGs to various ports and locations; and
- other factors listed from time to time in registration statements, reports or other materials that we have filed with or furnished to the Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“U.S. SEC”) on March 27, 2025 (the“2024 Annual Report”).
As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements included in this Report are made only as of the date of this Report, and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to revise or update any written or oral forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf as a result of new information, future events or other factors. If one or more forward-looking statements are revised or updated, no inference should be drawn that additional revisions or updates will be made in the future.
Responsibility Statement
We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States give a true and fair view of Golar's unaudited consolidated assets, liabilities, financial position and results of operations. To the best of our knowledge, the interim report for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the period and their impact on the unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements, the principal risks and uncertainties and major related party transactions.
August 14, 2025
The Board of Directors
Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
Investor Questions: +44 207 063 7900
Karl Fredrik Staubo - CEO
Eduardo Maranhão - CFO
Stuart Buchanan - Head of Investor Relations
Tor Olav Trøim (Chairman of the Board)
Benoît de la Fouchardiere (Director)
Carl Steen (Director)
Dan Rabun (Director)
Lori Wheeler Naess (Director)
Mi Hong Yoon (Director)
Niels Stolt-Nielsen (Director)
Stephen J. Schaefer (Director)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment