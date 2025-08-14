Yuvraj Picks Draw In Manchester As Defining Moment For Team India In Tests Against England
On a flat pitch at Old Trafford, India batted out the last five sessions to take the fourth Test against England to a draw. Captain Shubman Gill led the way with a composed 103 while KL Rahul hit 90 off 230 balls.
Spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar also reached their respective centuries while sharing a stand of 203 runs for the fifth wicket on the final day's play, as India reached 425/4. The duo also ignored England's offer to shake hands on a draw when both batters were in the 80s.
"The moment in the tournament was when India drew the Test series (game in Manchester). I've never seen, in a very long time, Washington and Jadeja, get hundreds and drew a Test match, and that speaks volumes,” Yuvraj said in a video posted on ICC's Instagram account on Thursday.
Yuvraj, who played 40 Test for India and hit three centuries, also praised the batting efforts of veteran Jadeja and young Sundar, who hit his first Test century.“Obviously, Jadeja has been there for a long time. But I think Washington Sundar, as a youngster coming in the team, I think it was incredible to did (do) what he did. So, very proud of them," he added.
India went on to level the five-match series at 2-2 with a thrilling six-run win at The Oval, but Yuvraj felt the drawn match at Old Trafford was pivotal in shaping the visitors' confidence.“I certainly feel it's a win for us. Although it's a drawn series because it's a young team and it's not easy to go and play well in England and prove yourself.”
