US announces taking twenty-six alleged cartel members expelled by Mexico
(MENAFN) The United States announced on Tuesday that it has taken custody of 26 individuals accused of belonging to Mexican cartels, following their expulsion by Mexico under a recent agreement with the Trump administration.
According to reports, the Justice Department stated that the suspects face various federal and state charges across the country, including drug trafficking, kidnapping, murder, and money laundering.
“These 26 men have all played a role in bringing violence and drugs to American shores -- under this Department of Justice, they will face severe consequences for their crimes against this country," said Attorney General Pam Bondi. She also expressed gratitude to Mexico’s National Security team for their cooperation.
As reported, the Mexican government under President Claudia Sheinbaum has pledged to intensify efforts to curb drug flows into the United States, meeting requests from President Donald Trump aimed at avoiding threatened tariffs.
