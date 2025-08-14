Commitbiz Dubai Office Awarded ISO Certifications
DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commitbiz LLC, a leading corporate service provider (CSP) having their head office in Dubai, UAE has been recently awarded prestigious ISO certifications. The recognition comes from authorities like SCK Certifications Pvt. Ltd. and QCAS Certifications Inc.
The firm which helps with business incorporation has been granted the ISO 9001 certification for Quality Management Systems and the ISO 20700 certification for its unwavering commitment to improve the effectiveness and transparency of consultancy engagements between clients and consultants. These certifications were granted after a rigorous evaluation of the company's systems and processes, ensuring they align with internationally recognized standards.
With this accreditation, Commitbiz LLC joins a global league of organizations committed to maintaining stringent quality standards and fostering a culture of accountability.
The ISO certifications reinforce the firm's vision to be a trusted partner in enabling businesses to grow and thrive in the UAE and the Middle East. It also reflects the CSP's dedication to maintaining the highest levels of service delivery across its business setup, consulting, compliance, and support operations.
Speaking on the development, Manu Thomas V, the Managing Director of Commitbiz, stated, "Earning the ISO Certification is not just a milestone, it's a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, consistency, and client trust. This achievement reinforces our dedication to delivering quality in everything we do." He reiterated that the firm will continue to provide robust, compliant, and efficient business support services.
About Commitbiz LLC:
Commitbiz, an award-winning Corporate Service Provider (CSP) specialises in offering services related to company formation, corporate tax and accounting, AML compliance, PRO services, regulatory compliance, among others. Established in 2007, it has been at the forefront of business setup in Dubai .
With a client-first approach, the firm empowers entrepreneurs with streamlined, end-to-end solutions tailored to the dynamic Middle Eastern market. To simplify business registration across UAE and other Middle eastern countries they work closely with multiple government authorities.
Since its inception, Commitbiz has accomplished many milestones. These include opening its first branch office in Abu Dhabi, expanding operations to Bahrain, and catering to 10,000+ happy clients across 150+ countries, among others. They have also been bestowed with numerous prestigious awards during the 18-year long journey.
As a trusted name in the field of business incorporation, Commitbiz LLC can help realise entrepreneurial dreams.
Media Contact
Avinash Kr. Rai
[email protected]
