Procede Software Announces Sold-Out 2025 Procede Software Conference (PSC), Reflecting Continued Industry Growth

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system and solutions provider, today announced that the 2025 Procede Software Conference (PSC), scheduled for October 13–16, 2025 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, is officially sold out. This marks another milestone as the conference continues to expand in size year after year, underscoring the value customers, partners, OEMs, and industry luminaries find in the dynamic programming and networking opportunities.“Selling out year after year-even as we move the PSC to larger venues and navigate a challenging climate in our industry-speaks volumes about how deeply Procede Software listens to our customers and delivers more than ever,” said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software.“The energy, ideas, and feedback from this event inspire us to keep raising the bar, and the 2025 PSC is set to be our most impactful conference yet.”Themed Elevate and Execute, this year's conference equips attendees with the tools and strategies to boost business performance-then turn those insights into action. Over three days, the PSC will deliver impactful breakout sessions, inspiring keynotes, major product announcements, and hands-on learning opportunities to help dealerships elevate operations and achieve measurable results. Highlights include an in-depth look at the latest version of Excede, Procede's AI-powered intelligent dealer management system; the third-generation Analytics platform built on MicrosoftPower BI; the third-generation Lease Rental Solutions Suite; and the newly released Mobile Service Plus solution.Attendees also gain exclusive access to Procede's product roadmap, partner integrations showcased at the Pit Stop Expo, and valuable networking events that foster industry connections.“The PSC Conference is one of my favorite times of the year. It's a lot of fun, but it's productive fun. The presentations are great, and the staff is always open-you can talk with anyone, and you're heard. That's what I enjoy most: you bring up a topic one year, watch it move through the channels, and before you know it, it's live and part of your day-to-day operations. You couldn't ask for a better partner,” said Gregg Drury, Operations Manager at Sun State International.“Attend the user conference, and you see innovation everywhere. It's all around you-in everyone you talk to and everything you're shown. We go there to discover what's new and to discuss what we want to see in the future. If you want to experience innovation, go to the user conference. You will be impressed,” said Ken Ables, Director of Parts Operations at Performance Truck.Procede encourages early registration for future events and to stay connected through online channels for updates and announcements related to the PSC.For any questions related to the Procede Software Conference, please contact ....About ProcedeSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of MicrosoftSQL technology to provide advanced Windowsand browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

