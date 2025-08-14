403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seoul Vows Normalization Of Inter-Korean Ties After N. Korea Rejection
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- South Korea will consistently pursue the normalization of ties with North Korea, the government said Thursday, responding to Pyongyang's statement rejecting Seoul's conciliatory overtures, Yonhap News Agency reported.
"The government will consistently pursue normalization and stabilization of ties between South and North Korea in a way that can become mutually beneficial," the Unification Ministry said. "It may be necessary for Seoul to take an undaunted, long-term approach in order to turn the strength-to-strength inter-Korean ties of the past three years into ones of goodwill,"
The reaction came hours after Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, rebuffing South Korean President Lee Jae Myung administration's actions to appease North Korea and resume dialogue.
"We have clarified on several occasions that we have no will to improve relations with (South Korea) and this conclusive stand and viewpoint will be fixed in our constitution in the future," Kim Yo-jong said.
Kim, vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, also said her country has "never removed loudspeakers installed on the border area and are not willing to remove them," refuting Seoul's earlier announcement that Pyongyang had begun dismantling them in response to Seoul's overture.
Meanwhile, in the statement, Kim left open the possibility of resuming dialogue with Washington, saying, "If the US persists with the outdated way of thinking, the meeting between the top leaders (of North Korea and the US) will remain only the 'hope' of the US side." (end)
mk
"The government will consistently pursue normalization and stabilization of ties between South and North Korea in a way that can become mutually beneficial," the Unification Ministry said. "It may be necessary for Seoul to take an undaunted, long-term approach in order to turn the strength-to-strength inter-Korean ties of the past three years into ones of goodwill,"
The reaction came hours after Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, rebuffing South Korean President Lee Jae Myung administration's actions to appease North Korea and resume dialogue.
"We have clarified on several occasions that we have no will to improve relations with (South Korea) and this conclusive stand and viewpoint will be fixed in our constitution in the future," Kim Yo-jong said.
Kim, vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, also said her country has "never removed loudspeakers installed on the border area and are not willing to remove them," refuting Seoul's earlier announcement that Pyongyang had begun dismantling them in response to Seoul's overture.
Meanwhile, in the statement, Kim left open the possibility of resuming dialogue with Washington, saying, "If the US persists with the outdated way of thinking, the meeting between the top leaders (of North Korea and the US) will remain only the 'hope' of the US side." (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment