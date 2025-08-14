Croatian Air Force Sends Canadair To Montenegro For Firefighting Mission (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Following the Croatian Government's decision allowing the Armed Forces to cross the border for humanitarian aid abroad, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ivan Anušić issued an order for deployment, Trend reports.

The order sends Croatian Air Force firefighting aircraft to Montenegro to assist in combating wildfires.

One Canadair CL-415 firefighting aircraft, with a crew from the 855th Firefighting Squadron of the 93rd Wing of the Croatian Air Force, is being sent today, August 13, 2025, to Montenegro to provide firefighting assistance.

The three-member Canadair crew, consisting of two pilots and one flight technician, will fly to the fire site in Montenegro, with a return to Croatia planned today after completing the firefighting mission.

“We are ready to carry out all the tasks set before us, especially if by doing so we help protect property and human lives,” said the commander of the forces being sent to Montenegro today.

It should be recalled that another Croatian Air Force Canadair was engaged yesterday, August 12, 2025, in firefighting operations in Montenegro.