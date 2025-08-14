Anti-Aircraft Systems Shoot Down 24 Out Of 45 Russian Drones
According to the report, starting at 9 p.m. on August 13, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two S-300/400 missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, 45 Shahed strike UAVs, and various types of drone simulators from the sectors of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo.
The strike UAVs attacked frontline areas in the Donetsk and Chernihiv regions, while the missiles targeted the Sumy region.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, 24 Russian Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators were shot down/neutralized in the north and east of the country.
Twenty-one UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of August 13, the Russian army struck the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk regio with artillery and FPV drones.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
