General Staff Spokesman: Situation In Dobropillia Sector Stabilizes
He noted that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had decided to allocate additional forces and resources to strengthen the defense in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk sectors.
“In particular, during the operations of the 1st Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine, adjacent and subordinate units, the enemy suffered significant losses. As a result of the fighting over the past two days in the corps' area of responsibility, 151 Russian occupiers have been eliminated. More than 70 invaders were wounded. During this period, the corps' soldiers also captured eight Russian invaders," Kovalov said.
He noted that the servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue search and strike operations in their operational area.Read also: 148 combat clashes on frontline, one third in Pokrovsk sector
“The situation is stabilizing,” the Spokesman for the General Staff emphasized.
According to Ukrinform, the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Azov” has taken up a designated defense line in the Pokrovsk sect r.
