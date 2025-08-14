403
411,000 Syrians Return Home From Turkiye Since Dec 8
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- More than 411,000 Syrians have returned to their country from Turkiye in a safe, voluntary, dignified, and orderly manner since December 8, 2024.
Information obtained by Anadolu Agency from sources within the Turkish Immigration Department on Thursday revealed that the voluntary return of Syrians from Turkiye has increased since the fall of the Assad regime on December 8 of last year.
The sources confirmed that every step of the voluntary, safe, dignified, and organized return of Syrians to their country is being coordinated by the Ministry of Interior's Immigration Department and in cooperation with all relevant organizations.
According to data, the number of Syrians who have voluntarily returned to their country since 2016 has reached 1,151,652 people.
The number of Syrians residing in Turkiye under temporary protection has declined to 2,543,711, according to the latest figures.
The return of Syrians to their homeland is being carried out in a planned manner, starting with registration procedures and continuing through to transportation in a manner befitting human dignity.
The voluntary return of Syrians is also monitored by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. (end)
