Massive Cloudburst In J & K's Kishtwar, 10 Feared Dead

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- At least 10 persons are feared dead in a massive cloudburst that struck a remote village en route the Machail Mata yatra in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The cloudburst hit Chasoti, the last motorable village en route to the shrine.

The annual yatra to the shrine has been suspended following the incident as authorities mobilised all resources and are heading to the scene to conduct a massive rescue and relief operation, the officials said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

“Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected,” he said on X.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma on the matter.

“A massive Cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site”, he said on X.

Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma along with Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh are also on way to the cloudburst-hit area to supervise the rescue operation, the officials said.

They said a team of officials led by Sub-divisional magistrate, Padder have reached the scene and so far 10 persons are believed to have died in the cloudburst.