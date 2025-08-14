Operation Along Loc In North Kashmir's Uri Still On: Police
The SSP, on the sidelines of a Tiranga bike rally said the area is remote and police teams are yet to reach the exact spot of the encounter.“The legal medico formalities of the killed Army man have been completed”, he said, adding that an FIR has been registered to investigate the matter.
On the number of terrorists involved, SSP said the exact figure is not ascertained yet as the operation is still in progress.“Once it's done, we will be going to the spot to assess the happenings. The Army is on the job and we don't want to disrupt the ongoing operation”, he added.
Earlier, officials said the exchange of fire took place when terrorists attempted to infiltrate. The incident comes days after the valley's longest anti-terror operation in recent years ended in Kulgam, which lasted 11 days and resulting in the death of two soldiers and injuries to two others. (KNO)Read Also Smart Fence, AI Drones, Robotic Mules: LoC Patrols Get Smarter Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In North Kashmir's Uri, Soldier Killed
