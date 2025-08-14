CFLT Investors Have Opportunity To Join Confluent, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Confluent, Inc. ("Confluent" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CFLT ) for violations of the securities laws.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Confluent announced its Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025. The Company's CFO announced during its earnings call that "consumption growth was impacted by continued optimization with month-over-month trends trailing the same period in prior years" and that "an AI-native customer has been making a broad-based move towards self-management of internal data platforms, reducing their Confluent Cloud usage as a result." Based on this news, shares of Confluent fell by more than 32.8% on the next day.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at [email protected] .
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
[email protected]
