Shopkhoj Showcases The Tourist Spots In Royal Jaipur

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jaipur , the capital of the State of Rajasthan ,India is also known as the Pink City, because of the innumerable buildings in pink sandstone . Buildings were also painted pink in 1876 to welcome the Prince of Wales(later king Edward). It is a beautiful city with a rich cultural heritage. The Pink City of India is admired worldwide for its royal palaces, magical forts, princely hospitality and exceptional shopping . Please take a not of the following when you are planning a visit are some highlights and tips for your trip:

Historical Sites: The iconic Amber Fort or Amer Fort , sets the majestic backdrop for the entry into Jaipur. It is 11 kms from Jaipur. It is situated on four levels amid a hilltop. The famed Sheesh Mahal (hall of mirrors )is in this palace . This was the residence of the Maharajah of Jaipur .

The City Palace, is where the Royal family currently resides. This Palace was built when the capital was moved from Amer to Jaipur.

The Hawa Mahal is the Palace of Winds. It is made in pink sandstone & was built to allow the queens to witness the street processions from the palace without being seen in public. These landmarks offer a glimpse into the royal history of Jaipur.

Local Cuisine: Enjoy traditional Rajasthani dishes like Dal Baati Churma, Ghewar, and Laal Maas. The local food is a delightful experience for your taste buds. LMB in Johari Bazar and Choki Dani are great places to enjoy the local cuisine.

Cultural Experiences: Attend a traditional Rajasthani folk dance performance or visit the Jaipur Literature Festival if your travel dates align.

Weather: Jaipur can be quite hot, especially in the summer. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear light, comfortable clothing.

Transportation: Auto-rickshaws and taxis are readily available for getting around the city. You can also rent a bike or car if you prefer.

Shopping: Jaipur is famous for its vibrant markets. Johari Bazaar, Bapu Bazaar, and Tripolia Bazaar are great places to shop for jewellery, textiles, and handicrafts. When on a trip to Jaipur, you cannot miss going shopping and exploring its colorful bazaars. It is a place to treasure for all shopaholic souls. The city has traditional shopping centers where you can get fantastic local handicrafts, textile, jewellery and other things made in Rajasthan. The endless varieties and great bargaining options will keep you busy for hours making you enjoy street shopping at its best.

Jaipur is a shopper's paradise with a wide variety of unique and traditional items to buy. Here are some of the best items to look for:

1: Jaipur is renowned for its exquisite jewellery, including precious and semi-precious stones, as well as traditional Rajasthani Polki jewellery .(-shops/jewellery/gold-diamond/ ). Johari Bazaar is a great place to find these treasures is a traditional old style bazar that is boisterous, and fun all the The city offers a wide range of textiles, including the famous Bandhani ( )and Leheriya ( )prints. Bapu Bazaar is known for its vibrant fabrics and traditional Rajasthani attire soft Jaipur quilts and Jaipur carpets are also very well Jaipur is famous for its handicrafts, including marble carvings,( ) blue pottery, (v )and traditional Rajasthani sculptures. Chandpole Bazaar is a good place to find these Traditional Rajasthani footwear, known as Mojari or Jootis,( ) are a must-buy. You can find a variety of these in Bapu Bazaar and Nehru Bangles: Tripolia Bazaar is famous for its lac jewellery and bangles. These colorful and intricate bangles make for great Puppets: ( )Sireh Deori Bazaar, located near the Hawa Mahal, offers traditional Rajasthani puppets, which are a unique and charming souvenir.

Jaipur, is renowned for its vibrant markets that offer a wide range of souvenirs. Here are some of the most famous markets in Jaipur where you can find unique and traditional items:Johari Bazar, Bapu Bazar,MI Road, Tripolia Bazar,Civil Lines Market & so on.

The Jaipur Malls offer a peep into modernity with international shops & restaurants.

Enjoy your visit to Jaipur. If you have any other questions or need more information, feel free to ask us.

