10 Feared Dead After Massive Cloudburst In J&K's Kishtwar (WATCH)

At least 10 people are feared dead after a massive cloudburst hit Chashoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, triggering flash floods and raising fears of significant casualties. The incident occurred near the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, confirmed that a langar (community kitchen) in the area was washed away.“A flash flood has occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar. Rescue operations have been started,” he said.

Rescue efforts underway

Local administration teams, along with rescue personnel, have been rushed to the site. Officials said damage assessment and medical arrangements are being made. However, official confirmation of casualties is still awaited. The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued an alert for moderate to heavy rainfall across many parts of Jammu & Kashmir over the next 4-6 hours. The forecast includes intense showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Minister monitors situation

Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh said he spoke to the Deputy Commissioner after receiving an urgent message from the Leader of Opposition in J & K and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma. In a post on X, he wrote,“A massive cloudburst in Chositi area could result in substantial casualties. Administration has immediately swung into action, the rescue team has left for the site. My office is receiving regular updates, and all possible assistance will be provided."

Uttarkashi cloudburst

