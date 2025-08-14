Nagarro Releases Unaudited Q2 2025 Results, Posts 4.7% Yoy Revenue Growth In Constant Currency And 14.2% Increase In Gross Profit Despite Global Macroeconomic Challenges
|
|
|
Q2 2025
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Growth
|
|
|
mEUR
|
|
mEUR
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
252.0
|
|
244.1
|
|
3.2% YoY
|
Gross profit
|
|
83.7
|
|
73.3
|
|
14.2% YoY
|
Gross margin
|
|
33.2 %
|
|
30.0 %
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
30.5
|
|
35.5
|
|
Negative 14.1% YoY
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
12.1 %
|
|
14.5 %
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
32.0
|
|
32.8
|
|
Negative 2.4% YoY
|
EBIT
|
|
23.4
|
|
23.1
|
|
1.3% YoY
|
Net profit
|
|
8.3
|
|
12.0
|
|
Negative 30.8% YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The summarized table for the six-months period ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:
|
|
|
H1 2025
|
|
H1 2024
|
|
Growth
|
|
|
mEUR
|
|
mEUR
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
498.9
|
|
482.4
|
|
3.4% YoY
|
Gross profit
|
|
159.3
|
|
146.9
|
|
8.4% YoY
|
Gross margin
|
|
31.9 %
|
|
30.5 %
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
60.8
|
|
74.7
|
|
Negative 18.6% YoY
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
12.2 %
|
|
15.5 %
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
65.0
|
|
68.8
|
|
Negative 5.5% YoY
|
EBIT
|
|
47.5
|
|
49.7
|
|
Negative 4.4% YoY
|
Net profit
|
|
19.6
|
|
28.6
|
|
Negative 31.5% YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisory Board committees
The committees of Nagarro's Supervisory Board have been freshly reconstituted. Martin Enderle, Chair of the Supervisory Board, is also the Chair of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. Until recently he was Chair of the Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero. Hans-Paul Buerkner, who was previously global CEO and Chairman of BCG, is the Chair of the Strategy Committee. Jack Clemons, who was global CEO of Bata and has been on various other boards, including being Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), is Chair of the Audit Committee.
Update on guidance
On January 23, 2025, we had projected Nagarro's revenue for 2025 to be between €1,020 and €1,080 million, when calculated at the currency exchange rates then prevailing. We now expect Nagarro's revenue for 2025 to come near the lower end of that guidance. We targeted gross margin in the region of 30%, as compared to 30.4% in 2024. We hold to this expectation of gross margin. We targeted the Adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 14.5% and 15.5%, compared to 15.2% in 2024. Despite strong underlying operational performance of the company, the revaluation loss on inter-company loans and cash holdings because of the weakening of the US dollar against the Euro is currently expected to lead the Adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 13.5% and 14.5%.
Nagarro SE will hold its analyst and investors meeting as a video call to discuss the half-yearly financial report 2025 on August 14, 2025, 1:00 pm CEST (4:00 am PT / 6:00 am CT / 7:00 am ET / 12:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm GST / 4:30 pm IST / 7:00 pm SGT / 8:00 pm JST).
Nagarro SE will hold its retail investors call to discuss the half-yearly financial report 2025 on August 14, 2025, at 2:30 pm CEST (5:30 am PT / 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm BST / 4:30 pm GST / 6:00 pm IST / 8:30 pm SGT / 9:30 pm JST).
To attend, please register in advance at .
About Nagarro
Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Enterprise vision. Nagarro employs around 17,400 people in 39 countries.
For more information, visit .
(FRA: NA9) (SDAX/TecDAX: DE000A3H2200) (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) (WKN: A3H220)
For inquiries, please contact [email protected] .
Logo:
