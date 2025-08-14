Powerful Bika 4 Open Source LIMS Release

Naming this release came naturally. Following in the footsteps of Inkosi Chief Bika LIMS 2 and Gaob King Bika LIMS 3 - Ingwe, Leopard in isiXhosa, a symbol of stealth, strategy, intelligence, royalty, and spiritual protection.

New Bika LIMS release, packed with add-on features. Ingwe Bika LIMS 4 - The Leopard in Your Lab

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bika Lab Systems is proud to announce Ingwe Bika LIMS 4, our first official release built on Senaite.Bika has been doing such installations including our own customisations since the project transitioned from Bika 3 to Senaite back in 2018, the journey has come full circle. Bika assisted with refactoring, migrated our clients, and continued to contribute to Senaite, which has been superbly improved since, under rigorous quality control and release management.Primarily, there are no differences between Bika LIMS and Senaite. They share the same free-to-use public licence, modular architecture and primary features, the same modern UI and robust API, and the same free upgrade path that comes with Senaite's evolution.What sets Ingwe apart is its extensive enhancements and the dedicated support of Bika Lab Systems - a team with deep domain expertise, having implemented laboratory solutions since 2002. Alongside the Senaite modules, we've bundled a collection of powerful add-ons, commissioned by forward‐thinking laboratories and developed and maintained by Bika.They include instrument interfaces, COA templates, a bulk sample importer, two-tier sample point locations, billing, queue management, time-series plots, and a range of smaller yet impactful refinements - advanced LIMS at its most affordable.Installing Ingwe is straightforward with a pre-built Docker image that contains all required dependencies, regardless of environment. You can get Ingwe up and running quickly without worrying about complex setup steps. See our GitHub code repository for details.Contact us for your lab's LIMS requirements analysis, a demonstration and cost estimate.Looking forward to hearing from you, until next time, best regards.Team Bika

