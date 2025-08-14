Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Current Size, Projected Growth And Industry Forecast, 2033

Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Industry Analysis

The global deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market size is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market by Product Type (Alcohol, Fragrance, Anti-bacterial Ingredients, Aluminum Salts, Parabens and Propellants, and Others), and Application (Aerosols, Roll-on, Sticks, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Prime determinants of growthThe global deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market is experiencing growth due to rising awareness of personal hygiene. However, the health concerns regarding synthetic chemicals are expected to hinder the growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market. Moreover, growth in online retail and e-commerce platforms is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market.The aluminum salts segment is expected to remain the largest type throughout the forecast periodBy product type, the aluminum salts segment dominates the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market. This is due to their high effectiveness in reducing sweat by blocking sweat glands, making them a key ingredient in antiperspirants. Consumers prefer products that offer long-lasting protection, especially in hot and humid climates. Despite concerns over potential health risks, aluminum-based antiperspirants remain widely used due to their proven ability to control perspiration. Their continued dominance is supported by strong demand for high-performance antiperspirants, especially in regions with higher awareness of personal hygiene.Request For Customization:The aerosols segment is expected to remain the largest type throughout the forecast periodBy application, the aerosols segment dominates the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market. This is primarily due to their convenience, quick-drying nature, and ease of application, making them popular among consumers. Aerosols are favored for their ability to provide even coverage, offering long-lasting protection against sweat and odor. Furthermore, their portable packaging makes them ideal for on-the-go use. The rising demand for personal hygiene products, especially in regions with hot climates, also contributes to the dominance of aerosols over other application forms such as roll-ons and sticks.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033The Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance in the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market due to rapid urbanization, increase in disposable incomes, and rise in consumer awareness about personal hygiene. Countries such as China and India are experiencing growing demand for grooming products, driven by a large, youthful population. Moreover, the region's expanding middle class and preference for premium products further boost market growth. Local manufacturers' increasing investment in product innovation and the rising popularity of natural ingredients also contribute to Asia-Pacific's sustained leadership in the market.Leading Market Players:Kalichem SRLElementis PLCUnivar Solutions Inc.ArkemaAshland Global Holdings Inc.Givaudan SALucas Meyer CosmeticsDowSymriseBASF SEThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Access Full Summary Report:For More Details:

