Trump Orders Easing Commercial Space Regulations
(MENAFN) In a recent move to boost the U.S. commercial space sector, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Wednesday focused on cutting back regulatory hurdles.
According to a statement released by the White House, the order instructs the transportation secretary to either hasten or eliminate environmental evaluations associated with obtaining launch and reentry licenses and permits.
The directive also initiates a comprehensive review of the existing regulatory framework, aiming to discard outdated, overlapping, or excessively strict rules that govern launch and reentry operations.
Moreover, the order assigns the commerce secretary—working in tandem with the Departments of Defense and Transportation, as well as NASA—to evaluate compliance with the Coastal Zone Management Act.
This evaluation will consider the act's impact on the development of spaceports.
“Inefficient permitting processes discourage investment and innovation, limiting the ability of U.S. companies to lead in global space markets,” the order stated.
It cautioned that intricate environmental and licensing regulations hinder private space launches and put new firms at a disadvantage due to the heavy costs associated with regulatory compliance.
As part of the changes, the Office of Space Commerce will now report directly to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a move intended to sharpen the department’s attention on commercial space ventures.
The order also advocates for a “streamlined process for authorizing novel space activities” that currently fall outside the scope of existing laws, aiming to pave the way for innovative developments in the space industry.
