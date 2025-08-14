403
Macron confirms backing for Armenia’s sovereignty
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reaffirmed France’s commitment to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Macron’s statement on X highlighted that the conversation followed the August 8 Washington meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which produced a US-backed agreement aimed at normalizing relations between the two nations.
He welcomed the accord and expressed hope it would soon lead to the signing and ratification of a peace treaty that respects the interests of both sides. Macron emphasized France’s ongoing commitment to promoting peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus and offered support for efforts to strengthen regional connectivity in coordination with all relevant actors and partners.
The leaders also discussed deepening bilateral relations across various sectors, building on Pashinyan’s July 14 visit to Paris. The Armenian Prime Minister’s Office noted that Pashinyan highlighted new investment opportunities arising from the peace process and confirmed both leaders’ willingness to maintain active political dialogue on bilateral and international matters.
