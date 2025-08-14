Youdao Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China (toll free):
|
400-120-1203
|
Hong Kong (toll free):
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-3018-4992
|
Conference ID:
|
7085699
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 21, 2025:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
7085699
About Youdao, Inc.
Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO ) is strategically positioned as an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals. Youdao now mainly offers learning services, online marketing services and smart devices – all powered by advanced technologies. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES ; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.
For more information, please visit: .
Non-GAAP Measures
Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of long-term investments, gain from fair value change of long-term investment and adjustment for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling item for the income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of these items, which are non-cash charges in nature. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.
The accompanying table has more details on the reconciliation between our GAAP financial measures that are mostly directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
|
YOUDAO, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(RMB and USD in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
USD (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
592,721
|
|
536,228
|
|
74,855
|
Restricted cash
|
|
3,567
|
|
2,924
|
|
408
|
Short-term investments
|
|
63,064
|
|
74,695
|
|
10,427
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
418,644
|
|
329,523
|
|
46,000
|
Inventories
|
|
174,741
|
|
166,288
|
|
23,213
|
Amounts due from NetEase Group
|
|
79,700
|
|
322,428
|
|
45,009
|
Prepayment and other current assets
|
|
154,331
|
|
141,197
|
|
19,710
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,486,768
|
|
1,573,283
|
|
219,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, equipment and software, net
|
|
46,725
|
|
45,381
|
|
6,335
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
68,494
|
|
49,596
|
|
6,923
|
Long-term investments
|
|
72,380
|
|
31,785
|
|
4,437
|
Goodwill
|
|
109,944
|
|
109,944
|
|
15,348
|
Other assets, net
|
|
30,084
|
|
31,087
|
|
4,339
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
327,627
|
|
267,793
|
|
37,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
1,814,395
|
|
1,841,076
|
|
257,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payables
|
|
145,148
|
|
99,659
|
|
13,912
|
Payroll payable
|
|
264,520
|
|
209,735
|
|
29,278
|
Amounts due to NetEase Group
|
|
21,997
|
|
46,825
|
|
6,537
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
961,024
|
|
856,684
|
|
119,588
|
Taxes payable
|
|
37,603
|
|
51,823
|
|
7,234
|
Accrued liabilities and other payables
|
|
638,660
|
|
738,837
|
|
103,138
|
Short-term loan from NetEase Group
|
|
878,000
|
|
878,000
|
|
122,564
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
2,946,952
|
|
2,881,563
|
|
402,251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term lease liabilities
|
|
25,566
|
|
14,685
|
|
2,050
|
Long-term loans from NetEase Group
|
|
913,000
|
|
935,999
|
|
130,660
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
18,189
|
|
19,116
|
|
2,669
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
956,755
|
|
969,800
|
|
135,379
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,903,707
|
|
3,851,363
|
|
537,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' deficit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Youdao's shareholders' deficit
|
|
(2,139,958)
|
|
(2,059,016)
|
|
(287,428)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
50,646
|
|
48,729
|
|
6,802
|
Total shareholders' deficit
|
|
(2,089,312)
|
|
(2,010,287)
|
|
(280,626)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
|
|
1,814,395
|
|
1,841,076
|
|
257,004
|
|
Note 1:
|
The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.1636 on the last trading day of June
|
YOUDAO, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
USD (1)
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
Net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Learning services
|
|
643,762
|
|
602,414
|
|
657,838
|
|
91,831
|
|
1,361,758
|
|
1,260,252
|
Smart devices
|
|
166,722
|
|
190,498
|
|
126,821
|
|
17,704
|
|
347,920
|
|
317,319
|
Online marketing services
|
|
511,237
|
|
505,350
|
|
632,882
|
|
88,346
|
|
1,003,902
|
|
1,138,232
|
Total net revenues
|
|
1,321,721
|
|
1,298,262
|
|
1,417,541
|
|
197,881
|
|
2,713,580
|
|
2,715,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues (2)
|
|
(684,942)
|
|
(684,035)
|
|
(808,181)
|
|
(112,817)
|
|
(1,395,298)
|
|
(1,492,216)
|
Gross profit
|
|
636,779
|
|
614,227
|
|
609,360
|
|
85,064
|
|
1,318,282
|
|
1,223,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses (2)
|
|
(515,711)
|
|
(357,641)
|
|
(401,826)
|
|
(56,093)
|
|
(971,151)
|
|
(759,467)
|
Research and development expenses (2)
|
|
(152,987)
|
|
(115,474)
|
|
(128,321)
|
|
(17,913)
|
|
(299,710)
|
|
(243,795)
|
General and administrative expenses (2)
|
|
(40,634)
|
|
(37,071)
|
|
(50,414)
|
|
(7,038)
|
|
(90,050)
|
|
(87,485)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
(709,332)
|
|
(510,186)
|
|
(580,561)
|
|
(81,044)
|
|
(1,360,911)
|
|
(1,090,747)
|
(Loss)/Income from operations
|
|
(72,553)
|
|
104,041
|
|
28,799
|
|
4,020
|
|
(42,629)
|
|
132,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
917
|
|
517
|
|
628
|
|
88
|
|
1,892
|
|
1,145
|
Interest expense
|
|
(20,816)
|
|
(16,104)
|
|
(16,566)
|
|
(2,313)
|
|
(41,150)
|
|
(32,670)
|
Others, net
|
|
(909)
|
|
(960)
|
|
(29,118)
|
|
(4,065)
|
|
1,983
|
|
(30,078)
|
(Loss)/Income before tax
|
|
(93,361)
|
|
87,494
|
|
(16,257)
|
|
(2,270)
|
|
(79,904)
|
|
71,237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
(7,053)
|
|
(9,895)
|
|
(4,279)
|
|
(597)
|
|
(6,025)
|
|
(14,174)
|
Net (loss)/income
|
|
(100,414)
|
|
77,599
|
|
(20,536)
|
|
(2,867)
|
|
(85,929)
|
|
57,063
|
Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
939
|
|
(856)
|
|
2,773
|
|
387
|
|
(1,114)
|
|
1,917
|
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
|
|
(99,475)
|
|
76,743
|
|
(17,763)
|
|
(2,480)
|
|
(87,043)
|
|
58,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net (loss)/income per ADS
|
|
(0.85)
|
|
0.65
|
|
(0.15)
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
(0.74)
|
|
0.50
|
Diluted net (loss)/income per ADS
|
|
(0.85)
|
|
0.64
|
|
(0.15)
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
(0.74)
|
|
0.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computing basic net (loss)/income per ADS
|
|
117,173,272
|
|
117,594,976
|
|
117,868,295
|
|
117,868,295
|
|
117,745,253
|
|
117,732,413
|
Shares used in computing diluted net (loss)/income per ADS
|
|
117,173,272
|
|
119,504,097
|
|
117,868,295
|
|
117,868,295
|
|
117,745,253
|
|
119,583,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1:
|
The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.1636 on the last trading day of June (June 30, 2025) as set forth in the H.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 2:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation in each category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
727
|
|
612
|
|
152
|
|
21
|
|
1,505
|
|
764
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
337
|
|
728
|
|
840
|
|
117
|
|
1,473
|
|
1,568
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
939
|
|
2,352
|
|
2,898
|
|
405
|
|
4,442
|
|
5,250
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
1,506
|
|
1,538
|
|
2,695
|
|
376
|
|
3,985
|
|
4,233
|
YOUDAO, INC.
|
UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|
(RMB and USD in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
USD
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Learning services
|
|
643,762
|
|
602,414
|
|
657,838
|
|
91,831
|
|
1,361,758
|
|
1,260,252
|
Smart devices
|
|
166,722
|
|
190,498
|
|
126,821
|
|
17,704
|
|
347,920
|
|
317,319
|
Online marketing services
|
|
511,237
|
|
505,350
|
|
632,882
|
|
88,346
|
|
1,003,902
|
|
1,138,232
|
Total net revenues
|
|
1,321,721
|
|
1,298,262
|
|
1,417,541
|
|
197,881
|
|
2,713,580
|
|
2,715,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Learning services
|
|
257,482
|
|
242,111
|
|
264,734
|
|
36,955
|
|
522,241
|
|
506,845
|
Smart devices
|
|
116,274
|
|
90,851
|
|
74,135
|
|
10,349
|
|
238,334
|
|
164,986
|
Online marketing services
|
|
311,186
|
|
351,073
|
|
469,312
|
|
65,513
|
|
634,723
|
|
820,385
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
684,942
|
|
684,035
|
|
808,181
|
|
112,817
|
|
1,395,298
|
|
1,492,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Learning services
|
|
60.0 %
|
|
59.8 %
|
|
59.8 %
|
|
59.8 %
|
|
61.6 %
|
|
59.8 %
|
Smart devices
|
|
30.3 %
|
|
52.3 %
|
|
41.5 %
|
|
41.5 %
|
|
31.5 %
|
|
48.0 %
|
Online marketing services
|
|
39.1 %
|
|
30.5 %
|
|
25.8 %
|
|
25.8 %
|
|
36.8 %
|
|
27.9 %
|
Total gross margin
|
|
48.2 %
|
|
47.3 %
|
|
43.0 %
|
|
43.0 %
|
|
48.6 %
|
|
45.1 %
|
YOUDAO, INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|
(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
USD
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
|
|
(99,475)
|
|
76,743
|
|
(17,763)
|
|
(2,480)
|
|
(87,043)
|
|
58,980
|
Add: share-based compensation
|
|
3,509
|
|
5,230
|
|
6,585
|
|
919
|
|
11,405
|
|
11,815
|
impairment of long-term investments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
25,730
|
|
3,592
|
|
-
|
|
25,730
|
Less: gain from fair value change of long-term investment
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,765)
|
|
(246)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,765)
|
Less: GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling item for the loss/(income) attributable to
|
|
-
|
|
(297)
|
|
(272)
|
|
(38)
|
|
-
|
|
(569)
|
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
|
|
(95,966)
|
|
81,676
|
|
12,515
|
|
1,747
|
|
(75,638)
|
|
94,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP basic net (loss)/income per ADS
|
|
(0.82)
|
|
0.69
|
|
0.11
|
|
0.02
|
|
(0.64)
|
|
0.80
|
Non-GAAP diluted net (loss)/income per ADS
|
|
(0.82)
|
|
0.68
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.01
|
|
(0.64)
|
|
0.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net (loss)/income per ADS
|
|
117,173,272
|
|
117,594,976
|
|
117,868,295
|
|
117,868,295
|
|
117,745,253
|
|
117,732,413
|
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net (loss)/income per ADS
|
|
117,173,272
|
|
119,504,097
|
|
119,660,859
|
|
119,660,859
|
|
117,745,253
|
|
119,583,256
SOURCE Youdao, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment