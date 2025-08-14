Flying Taxi In Dubai: First Vertiport At DXB To Be Ready In Q1 2026 Ahead Of Rollout

The US-based Joby Aviation, which will launch flying taxi operations in Dubai, said the first vertiport being constructed in Dubai at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be completed in the first quarter of next year, ahead of the launch of commercial services in the UAE.

“Our vertiport network development in Dubai, a key strategic pillar for commercial operations, remains on pace. The Dubai International Airport (DXB) vertiport, engineered for concurrent aircraft movements and rapid passenger processing, is critical infrastructure and is on track for completion in Q1 2026,” it said in the second-quarter 2025 report.

Joby Aviation partnered with the Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and Skyports for the construction of the first vertiport in its planned Dubai air taxi network in November 2024.

The DXB vertiport is one of four initial locations that will form Joby's network of vertiports for the air taxi service the company plans to launch in the emirate in 2026, with three additional vertiports planned for development in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Downtown, and Dubai Marina.

On June 30, Joby successfully conducted the first test flight of the flying taxi at the Dubai Jetman Helipad in Margham, along the Dubai-Al Ain Road. The aircraft completed several loops over the facility and surrounding desert in the presence of media representatives and senior members of the Joby Aviation team.

“This test is one of many we have conducted. It marks the beginning of several phases, leading to passenger operations next year. We feel good about the progress and aim to launch services closer to the first half of 2026,” Didier Papadopoulos, President of Aircraft OEM at Joby Aviation, told Khaleej Times in June.

21 test flights

The electric flying taxi manufacturer has conducted 21 full-transition flights in the summer .

“Joby completed 21 full-transition flights in a multi-week campaign in Dubai this summer to validate commercial readiness. The campaign validated several aspects of commercial market readiness in real-world conditions, spanning maintenance, logistics, aircraft capabilities and infrastructure,” it said in its second-quarter results.

“Over the course of several weeks in June and July, we conducted a series of piloted, vertical-takeoff-and-landing wingborne flights. In addition to validating our aircraft's capabilities, this campaign solidified the operational rigour and regulatory coordination required to successfully deploy air taxi service in the region. From access to airspace for flight tests to aligning on daily operations standards, this direct, in-market regulatory engagement provided real-time feedback for operational approvals. This was a critical step on our path to carrying our first passengers in Dubai in 2026,” it said in the quarterly report.

Testing in 110°F temperatures

It pointed out that conducting flights in ambient temperatures nearing 110°F provided critical data on thermal management system performance for our battery packs and electric motors.“Sustained operations at elevated temperatures directly informed our thermal models and showcased system reliability across diverse climates,” it said, adding that these tests also allowed Joby to evaluate flight dynamics and control in thin, hot air, which impacts lift and thrust efficiency.

“Our pilots were able to assess the aircraft's responsiveness and handling under these challenging conditions. This data is invaluable for refining operational procedures and performance envelopes.”

It said the Dubai campaign involved a team of Joby to evaluate the ability to establish and execute efficient ground operations, charging protocols, and aircraft turnarounds in a new, demanding environment, which provided critical real-world data points for its passenger service model.