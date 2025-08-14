The 2026 Africa Prize For Engineering Innovation Wants Applications From Engineers And Innovators In Angola

Cristovao Cacombe was shortlisted for his Arobot innovation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- London, 14th August 2025: The Royal Academy of Engineering has launched its 2026 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation with a special call out to engineers and innovators in Angola.The Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation is the continent's largest award dedicated to fostering engineering innovation. Its mission is to stimulate, celebrate, and reward ingenuity and entrepreneurship across sub-Saharan Africa. The 2026 Prize will award a total of £85,000, including £50,000 to the overall winner, £10,000 each to three runners-up and an additional £5,000 for the 'One-to-Watch' award.Since its inception in 2014, the Africa Prize has supported more than 165 businesses from 22 countries with invaluable training, mentoring, and communication resources. It also boasts a thriving alumni network with more than 70% of alumni generating revenue. Collectively, these alumni have secured $34 million in grants and equity funding.Meredith Ettridge, Associate Director, International, at the Royal Academy of Engineering, said:“Each year, the Africa Prize attracts significant interest from across the continent. We're proud of this reach and this year we're aiming to cast the net even wider - particularly in countries where engineering innovation is thriving, but the Prize may not yet be as well known. Our goal is to connect with even more local entrepreneurs and help bring their ideas to life.”Up to 16 candidates are shortlisted for the Prize each year, and they benefit from a comprehensive support package designed to accelerate their innovations. This includes an intensive eight-month training programme covering core business skills – such as financial management and market analysis – designed to help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into scalable, market-ready solutions. Participants also gain access to expert mentoring in business, technology, and engineering, as well as entry into the Academy's extensive network of engineers and industry leaders across the UK and Africa.Previous candidates for the Africa Prize for Engineering InnovationApplications can span a wide range of sectors. For example, this year's 16 shortlisted candidates for the 2025 Africa Prize – now in its 11th year – were recognised for innovative solutions tackling environmental, educational, and health challenges in their communities.An Angolan innovator previously shortlisted, Cristovao Cacombe, whose innovation Arobot, a robotics learning tool for children, modelled to resemble a three-wheeled Angolan motorbike known as the“kupapata”. Since 2021, Arobot has expanded its services to 15 cities across Angola and trained more than 7,000 students.Who can apply and how: eligibility for the Africa PrizeThe Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation is open to individuals or teams based in sub-Saharan Africa who have a scalable engineering innovation with social or environmental impact potential. Applicants must be fluent in English, with the lead applicant over 18 and a citizen ordinarily residing in a sub-Saharan African country. Innovations should be in the early stages of commercialisation and supported by a viable business plan. Hardware entries must include a working prototype and customer interest; software or app innovations must have a functional minimum viable product and evidence of traction. Required documentation includes a letter of support, technical diagram, and a photo of the innovation.Applications for Cycle 12 of the Prize opened in July and will close in mid-September. For the first time, the Prize is introducing a two-stage application process to streamline submissions for both applicants and reviewers. Interested candidates must apply within this window to be considered for the 2026 shortlist.For more information and to apply, visit org.

Sofía Costa Navarro

The Wilful Group

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.