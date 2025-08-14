South Carolina Buyers Get A Boost As Houzeo Rolls Out Its Smart 'Save Search' With Personalized Alerts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With Houzeo's new feature, buyers can save custom searches across multiple neighborhoods, receiving real-time updates and personalized alerts for each.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While South Carolina's 48,058 homes have long been available, home shoppers can now explore even more listings across the state and beyond, seamlessly.From homes for sale in Cannonborough Elliotborough to family-friendly communities in Columbia and luxury properties in Greenville, Houzeo offers a wide range of listings across South Carolina. To make the home search even easier, Houzeo has introduced the“Save Search” feature, allowing buyers to quickly save and track listings that match their criteria.South Carolina buyers can now use Houzeo's Save Search feature to simplify their home search. They can save filters, get instant alerts on new listings, and share searches easily. No need to reset preferences every time. With Save Search, house hunting in South Carolina is faster and more organized.Here's how“Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Buyers can now save personalized filters-price, beds, baths, property type, and features like fenced yards, garages, or proximity to schools. Saved searches are accessible anytime from their profile. Examples include“homes for sale in Summerville under $400K,” or“3-bedroom houses in Charleston with a pool.”- Instant Alerts: When a saved search matches a new listing, buyers get email alerts instantly, daily, or weekly. For instance, a search for“waterfront homes under $350K in Myrtle Beach with a pool” will trigger alerts as soon as qualifying properties hit Charleston housing market .- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo's platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The“Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, South Carolina's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

