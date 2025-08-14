ATMTA Unveils Zink: A Groundbreaking SVM Layer 1 Blockchain With Zero-Knowledge Identity

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowering Users with Secure On-Chain Profiles, Seamless Permissions, and a New Era of Decentralized Innovation.

ATMTA , the innovative development team behind the blockbuster blockchain game Star Atlas, today announced the launch of Zink, a revolutionary Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) Layer 1 blockchain. Designed to redefine digital identity and blockchain interactions, Zink introduces a patent-pending zero-knowledge on-chain profile system, enabling unprecedented security, control, and efficiency for users across decentralized applications.

Going live Aug. 13 at 12:00 PM PST, the Zink announcement includes the release of a comprehensive lite paper detailing the protocol's tokenomics and technical architecture. This marks the beginning of an exciting roadmap that culminates in the network's mainnet genesis event in December.

Key highlights of the Zink launch include:



On-Chain Identity Revolution : At the core of Zink is its zero-knowledge on-chain profile, powered by ATMTA's patent-pending 'player profile' primitive, branded as the zProfile. This innovative account architecture provides global permission settings across connected applications, allowing users to automate transaction approvals-such as in-game actions-without compromising security on core assets. It eliminates the need for manual approvals in high-frequency scenarios while maintaining robust protection, setting a new standard for user-centric blockchain experiences.

SVM Base Layer : Built on the high-performance Solana protocol, Zink leverages the Solana Virtual Machine to create a scalable, efficient Layer 1 ecosystem. This foundation enables the spawning of a new decentralized universe, optimized for speed, low costs, and seamless interoperability. ZINK Token : The native utility token of the network, ZINK, powers transactions, validator staking, user staking, and consensus mechanisms. It serves as the economic backbone of the Zink ecosystem, incentivizing participation and growth.

Following the launch, Zink's roadmap includes:



Starting in September, XP tracking will commence, kicking off an airdrop campaign that rewards early adopters and community contributors.

XP (experience points) will be earned through a variety of mechanics, including participating in Star Atlas gameplay across the MMO built in UE5, SAGE browser 4X game, Holosim, a fully free-to-play port of SAGE, locking ATLAS and POLIS in the Star Atlas DAO lockers, trading on the Galactic Marketplace, amongst others.

The airdrop will run through December, distributing 10% of the total ZINK token supply to eligible participants. In December, the genesis event will officially launch Zink on mainnet, transitioning the protocol to full operational status, with all current and future Star Atlas game logic running on the network.

"Zink represents the amalgamation of years of investment into sophisticated infrastructure necessary to operate fully onchain game systems, and beyond. With Zink, we're forging a new frontier where every individual's digital identity empowers them to shape a decentralized universe, and form a true emotional connection to the network they reside on," says CEO and Founder Michael Wagner. "On Zink, your digital persona, your avatar, has meaning, represents status and reputation, and can unlock value in ways not possible with existing blockchains."

Zink represents ATMTA's continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology, building on the success of Star Atlas, which has captivated millions with its immersive metaverse and play-to-earn mechanics.

For more information on Zink, including the lite paper, visit

About ATMTA, Inc.

ATMTA is a pioneering development studio at the intersection of gaming and blockchain technology. Best known for creating Star Atlas, a next-generation multiplayer metaverse game on Solana, ATMTA is dedicated to building secure, scalable, and user-empowered digital ecosystems. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, ATMTA continues to innovate in the Web3 space, blending cutting-edge tech with engaging experiences.

