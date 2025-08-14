WORLD EXPO IN JAPAN: The Pavilion Where Slovakia Is Located Has Drawn More Than 2 Million Visitors

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Expo in the Japanese city of Osaka has reached a significant milestone. The Commons-C pavilion, which also houses the Slovak exposition, welcomed its two-millionth visitor from all over the world. The entire day was thus marked by celebrations of the achieved record, as well as joy, interactive experiences and international cooperation – and Slovakia ranked among the most active participants in the programme.

The fully loaded programme ran throughout the 9th August and offered a colourful range of activities for different age groups of participants. Morning belonged to children, the afternoon programme focused on knowledge. The interactive quiz tested knowledge of Slovakia, from sporting successes and cultural traditions to important export industries. The contestants thus tested not only their knowledge, but many also learned interesting new facts about the country in the heart of Europe during the game.

"With this celebration, we have again shown that Slovakia can participate with ideas, playfulness and an open heart. We are pleased that even within a large international format such as the World Exhibition, people took a piece of Slovakia with them – in the form of experiences, smiles and knowledge" , assessed Michaela Kovačičová, Commissioner General of Slovakia's participation in EXPO Osaka 2025 .

During the celebrations, the Slovak exposition maintained high attendance and audience attention. Interactive elements, such as a pexeso memory game on the theme of Slovak castles, attract approximately 1,500 players per day. Visitors also showed interest in the striking visual aspect – especially the gate with traditional Slovak embroidery and patterns – and the rich range of exhibits, from Easter eggs and ceramics to modern technology products. The Slovak stamp, which many described as one of the most beautiful in the entire EXPO, was also particularly popular with visitors, and the Slovak exposition thus received an unofficial award from visitors.

Visitors also greatly appreciated the personal approach of the Slovak team. Hostesses who speak Japanese enable deeper conversations and cultural exchange during daily contact, which Japanese visitors proactively appreciate through kind gestures, small gifts, origami or hand-painted portraits.

SLOVAKIA TRAVEL is a national organisation for the promotion of tourism in Slovakia. Its primary task is the development of tourism on the domestic and foreign market.

