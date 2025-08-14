Swiss Environment Minister 'Hopeful' Plastic Pollution Treaty Within Reach
The minster told news agency Keystone-SDA he was awaiting a new draft text from the chair of the negotiations, Luis Vayas Valdivieso. Like many ambitious countries, Switzerland considered that the text unveiled on Wednesday afternoon by the Ecuadorian ambassador was“unbalanced”.More More In Geneva, global accord in sight on plastics pollution
