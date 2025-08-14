Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Environment Minister 'Hopeful' Plastic Pollution Treaty Within Reach

2025-08-14 04:08:19
Swiss Environment Minister Albert Rösti said he's "hopeful until the end" that an ambitious agreement against plastic pollution can be negotiated by the end of the year. But it will be difficult, he admitted on Wednesday evening on his arrival in Geneva. This content was published on August 14, 2025 - 09:07
The minster told news agency Keystone-SDA he was awaiting a new draft text from the chair of the negotiations, Luis Vayas Valdivieso. Like many ambitious countries, Switzerland considered that the text unveiled on Wednesday afternoon by the Ecuadorian ambassador was“unbalanced”.

This content was published on Jul 29, 2025 Geneva is set to host final talks on a global treaty to curb plastics pollution. But major sticking points remain.

