Swiss Environment Minister 'Hopeful' Plastic Pollution Treaty Within Reach

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Environment Minister Albert Rösti said he's "hopeful until the end" that an ambitious agreement against plastic pollution can be negotiated by the end of the year. But it will be difficult, he admitted on Wednesday evening on his arrival in Geneva. This content was published on August 14, 2025 - 09:07 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The minster told news agency Keystone-SDA he was awaiting a new draft text from the chair of the negotiations, Luis Vayas Valdivieso. Like many ambitious countries, Switzerland considered that the text unveiled on Wednesday afternoon by the Ecuadorian ambassador was“unbalanced”.

