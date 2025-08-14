W&W Group: Successful First Half Of 2025
Kornwestheim, 14 August 2025
W&W Group:
The Wüstenrot & Württembergische Group (W&W) had a successful first half of 2025. Consolidated earnings in accordance with the IFRS accounting standard rose to €91 million (same period in the previous year: -€14 million). The previous year was characterised in particular by high storm damage, which had a significant impact on IFRS accounting. A significant year-on-year increase in IFRS consolidated earnings is still expected for 2025 as a whole. Earnings in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) in the separate financial statements of W&W AG, which are not reported for the first half of the year, are forecast to be slightly above the level of the 2024 financial year. This assessment is based on the assumption that there are no extraordinary loss events or major turbulence on the capital and financial markets.
"The strong profit growth and the very positive development in new business show the high level of trust that our customers place in us. Our success is also due to the fact that we offer innovative products and are constantly improving our service. At the same time, the combination of digital solutions, where they make sense in customer business, and personal and intensive advice in relation to more demanding topics is also proving successful," says Jürgen Junker, CEO of the Wüstenrot & Württembergische Group. He adds: "We not only want to support our customers in difficult times, but also to fulfil their needs in a rapidly changing world. The importance of private and independent financial planning and wealth accumulation continues to grow. More and more people are recognising this. We can also see from the figures that we are highly valued due to our competence, fairness and customer proximity."
The W&W Group recorded pleasing growth in new business across all divisions. New construction financing lending business increased by 27.6 per cent to €2.8 billion in the first half of 2025. The building savings contract volume in gross new business grew by 1.2 per cent to €5.7 billion. Gross premiums written in property and personal accident insurance rose by 5.3 per cent to €1.9 billion. The gross combined ratio improved to 83.8 per cent according to IFRS, compared to 104.7 per cent in the same period of the previous year. In Life and Health Insurance , life insurance increased by 5.1 per cent to €889 million and health insurance by 6 per cent to €172 million, both in terms of gross premiums written.
