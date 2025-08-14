(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India As Independence Day approaches, Independence Day sales are here too. It's a great time make the most of the festive offers and upgrade home appliances. Among the many choices, a 5 Star refrigerator is one of the smartest and most practical buys.

A 5 Star refrigerator is built to use less power, which cuts down monthly electricity bills. Over time, these savings really add up. These fridges also offer better cooling, smart features, and more space inside, making them a practical and valuable addition to any home. And now, with the latest refrigerator offers and financing options from Bajaj Finserv, upgrading has never been easier.



Why a 5 Star Refrigerator Tops the Independence Day Sale List



Bajaj Finserv makes it simple for customers to buy a new 5 Star refrigerator without using up all their savings. Choose from top brands at over 1.5 lakh partner stores in 4,000+ cities across India. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, buyers can split the cost of their fridge into simple monthly instalments. Select models have zero down payment offers, so there is no need to pay anything upfront. Shoppers can also check if they qualify for a loan online in just a few minutes, making the shopping quick and easy.



Top-rated 5 Star refrigerators with exciting deals and EMI options

Make the most of the Independence Day sale by upgrading to a 5 Star refrigerator that ensures energy efficiency and long-term savings. Here are some of the top models available on the Bajaj Finserv Bajaj Mall with zero down payment and EMIs starting as low as Rs. 1,425 /month.



Brand and model Price (Rs.) EMIs starting from (Rs.) Zero down payment offers Whirlpool 215 L 5 Star (230 IMFRESH PRM 5S) 17,100 1,425/month Yes Whirlpool 245 L 5 Star (260 IMFRESH PRM 5S) 19,400 1,617/month Yes Samsung 192 L 5 Star (RR20R182XCR/HL) 20,400 1,700/month Yes LG 215 L 5 Star (GL-B221APZY) 21,499 1,512/month Yes LG 235 L 5 Star (GL-D241APZY) 23,599 1,738/month Yes

Disclaimer : The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.



Note: Bajaj Finserv's financing options can be used to split any purchase above Rs. 5,000 into Easy EMIs.



Beyond refrigerators, customers can also explore the latest offers on a wide range of electronics and other home appliances. It is the perfect time for a complete home upgrade.



Bigger savings with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator

To help customers get the best deals, Bajaj Finserv has introduced the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator . This tool brings together all available discounts in one place - helping buyers save more without any extra effort.



Here's how the calculator helps



Brand offers – Discounts given by manufacturers (like LG or Samsung)

Dealer offers – Price cuts or cashback at partner stores (like Croma or Vijay Sales) EMI benefits – Easy EMI plans or zero down payment on select products



How it works

Visit the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website

Choose a product category like refrigerators and select the brand

Set a budget to find options that match the desired price range

View total savings - brand deals, store offers, and EMI benefits

Find the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store with the selected product

This tool helps customers see the full value of available deals, so they don't miss out on any savings.

How to buy a 5 Star refrigerator with Bajaj Finserv

Buying a new 5 Star refrigerator during the Independence Day Sale is easy with Bajaj Finserv. Here's how customers can complete the process:



Browse models – Customers can explore top refrigerator brands on Bajaj Mall or visit any nearby Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Use the Maha Bachat Calculator – By selecting the product category, brand, and budget, customers can quickly view their savings.

Check loan eligibility – By entering their mobile number online, customers can see their pre-approved loan limit. This helps in planning the purchase in advance.

Visit the nearest store – With over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities in India, customers can easily find a store nearby.

Choose Easy EMI Loan at checkout – Customers can opt for a flexible repayment plan with tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months. Complete the purchase – After providing basic documents, the purchase can be completed quickly through in-store approval.

Upgrade smart this festive season

This Independence Day sale, customers have the perfect chance to make a smart and responsible purchase. A 5 Star refrigerator is more than just a festive buy - it's a smart home upgrade that brings savings and comfort for years to come.



With tools like the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator and easy financing through Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI Loan , there is no need to delay. Customers can walk into a Bajaj Finserv partner store today and take home their new refrigerator on Easy EMIs.