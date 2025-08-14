Gulf Club Champions League Start Date Pushed To September 30

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The start of the 2025/2026 Gulf Club Champions League (GCCL) has been officially postponed to September 30, instead of the originally scheduled date of September 16, the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) announced yesterday.

AGCFF said the decision came following a request from the tournament's main sponsor, citing limited time to complete key organisational and technical preparations.

The AGCFF Competitions Committee approved the postponement, ensuring that the tournament would begin under optimal conditions.

The draw for the tournament, held just days ago, saw Qatari side Al Rayyan SC placed in Group B alongside Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia), Al Nahda (Oman), and Tadamun (Yemen).

Group A features Zakho (Iraq), Al Ain (UAE), Sitra (Bahrain), and Al Qadisiya (Kuwait).