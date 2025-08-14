Gulf Club Champions League Start Date Pushed To September 30
Doha: The start of the 2025/2026 Gulf Club Champions League (GCCL) has been officially postponed to September 30, instead of the originally scheduled date of September 16, the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) announced yesterday.
AGCFF said the decision came following a request from the tournament's main sponsor, citing limited time to complete key organisational and technical preparations.
The AGCFF Competitions Committee approved the postponement, ensuring that the tournament would begin under optimal conditions.
The draw for the tournament, held just days ago, saw Qatari side Al Rayyan SC placed in Group B alongside Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia), Al Nahda (Oman), and Tadamun (Yemen).
Group A features Zakho (Iraq), Al Ain (UAE), Sitra (Bahrain), and Al Qadisiya (Kuwait).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment