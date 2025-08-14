Qatar Media Corporation Wraps Up Summer Training Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) has concluded its summer training programme that was devoted to the sons and daughters of its functionaries so as to help them familiarise themselves with the media working environment and hone their skills in the fields of radio and television.

Having been held from August 10 to 13, the programme commenced with orientation tours to the Qatar Television facility, which included the studios to observe the production of live programs and newscasts, followed by onsite training in television and news presenting. The onsite training featured the preparation of news scripts, recording of individual segments, and concluded with sessions in the editing suites. In addition, the program included radio broadcasting and featured an orientation tour of Qatar Radio and Quran Radio, allowing participants to have a glimpse of the radio sections and mechanisms of operating live programs and technical recording tasks.

Participants underwent onsite training in voice delivery and on-air presentation, news scriptwriting, and recording, followed by an introduction to the editing process.

The recorded materials were then shared with the participants and their parents, with the events winding up with the distribution of certificates and gifts to them, in recognition of their days-long training interactions. To mark this occasion, Head of Training Department at QMC's Human Resources Division, Maryam Suwailem, hailed the program first run, along with its substantial role in imbuing students with a broad range of media knowledge in radio and television.

She underscored the program scalability in the forthcoming summer seasons within the corporation's agenda. The program was part of QMC's commitment to promoting the culture of media for young people and providing them with the opportunity to explore their talent through onsite experiences that fuse knowledge with training.