403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FSB reports Russia derailing Ukraine’s Western-supported missile program
(MENAFN) Russian authorities say they have targeted four Ukrainian defense plants producing long-range missile systems, inflicting “colossal” damage and delaying Kiev’s domestic missile development, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB).
The FSB reported on Thursday that the coordinated operation with the Russian Defense Ministry hit chemical and mechanical facilities in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk Region, as well as the ‘Zvezda’ plant and the State Scientific Research Institute of Chemical Products in Shostka, Sumy Region. Satellite imagery and open-source intelligence reportedly confirmed the destruction.
The agency claimed that Ukraine, with NATO’s approval, had planned to deploy Sapsan long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. The FSB said the strikes successfully disrupted these plans. Officials described the damage to Ukraine’s military-industrial complex as far greater than Ukraine’s recent “Spiderweb” drone attack on Russian aviation in early June.
An unnamed FSB source added that the Sapsan missiles were developed with German funding and foreign technical support. The Sapsan is a tactical ballistic missile capable of reaching speeds over 6,000 kph, with a 480 kg warhead and a range up to 700 km. The FSB released a map showing much of Western Russia, including Moscow, within the missile’s potential strike zone.
The FSB reported on Thursday that the coordinated operation with the Russian Defense Ministry hit chemical and mechanical facilities in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk Region, as well as the ‘Zvezda’ plant and the State Scientific Research Institute of Chemical Products in Shostka, Sumy Region. Satellite imagery and open-source intelligence reportedly confirmed the destruction.
The agency claimed that Ukraine, with NATO’s approval, had planned to deploy Sapsan long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. The FSB said the strikes successfully disrupted these plans. Officials described the damage to Ukraine’s military-industrial complex as far greater than Ukraine’s recent “Spiderweb” drone attack on Russian aviation in early June.
An unnamed FSB source added that the Sapsan missiles were developed with German funding and foreign technical support. The Sapsan is a tactical ballistic missile capable of reaching speeds over 6,000 kph, with a 480 kg warhead and a range up to 700 km. The FSB released a map showing much of Western Russia, including Moscow, within the missile’s potential strike zone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment