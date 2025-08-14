Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FSB reports Russia derailing Ukraine’s Western-supported missile program


2025-08-14 03:49:17
(MENAFN) Russian authorities say they have targeted four Ukrainian defense plants producing long-range missile systems, inflicting “colossal” damage and delaying Kiev’s domestic missile development, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The FSB reported on Thursday that the coordinated operation with the Russian Defense Ministry hit chemical and mechanical facilities in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk Region, as well as the ‘Zvezda’ plant and the State Scientific Research Institute of Chemical Products in Shostka, Sumy Region. Satellite imagery and open-source intelligence reportedly confirmed the destruction.

The agency claimed that Ukraine, with NATO’s approval, had planned to deploy Sapsan long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. The FSB said the strikes successfully disrupted these plans. Officials described the damage to Ukraine’s military-industrial complex as far greater than Ukraine’s recent “Spiderweb” drone attack on Russian aviation in early June.

An unnamed FSB source added that the Sapsan missiles were developed with German funding and foreign technical support. The Sapsan is a tactical ballistic missile capable of reaching speeds over 6,000 kph, with a 480 kg warhead and a range up to 700 km. The FSB released a map showing much of Western Russia, including Moscow, within the missile’s potential strike zone.

