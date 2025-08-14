Israeli Minister Announces 3,401 New Housing Units For Settlers In West Bank
The homes would be built in the E1 area, a stretch of land east of Jerusalem between the city and the settlement of Ma'ale Adumim. Construction there is seen as especially contentious because it would effectively cut off East Jerusalem from the northern West Bank. Building plans in E1 have been frozen for years, largely due to international opposition.
Smotrich, leader of a pro-settler party in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, said the move was also aimed at preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state, Xinhua News Agency reported.
"Approval of construction plans in E1 buries the idea of a Palestinian state and continues the many steps we are taking on the ground as part of the de facto sovereignty plan that we began implementing with the establishment of the government," he said in a statement.
Peace Now, an Israeli settlement watchdog, said in a statement that the Israeli Housing Ministry approved on Wednesday six new tenders for a total of 4,030 housing units in the West Bank. "Netanyahu's government is using every minute to deepen the annexation of the West Bank and block the possibility of a two-state peace," the group said.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir toured army outposts in southern Lebanon, saying the armed forces had adopted "a new strategic concept" aimed at preempting emerging threats.
Video released by the military showed Zamir scanning the area through binoculars, speaking with commanders, and inspecting frontline positions.
"We are on the offensive, constantly thwarting threats. We identify and eliminate threats in all arenas," he said.
Zamir said that earlier on Wednesday, he had approved plans to "conquer Gaza" before travelling north, while the army continued operations in Syria, Yemen, and the occupied West Bank, and monitored developments in Iran.
"We are in a multi-front war, adapting our concepts to the threats. We are active in all arenas -- initiating attacks entirely on our own initiative," he said.
A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered in November 2024 after 14 months of fighting, has not stopped Israeli strikes.
Zamir said the military had killed more than 240 militants and carried out about 600 strikes since the truce began.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment