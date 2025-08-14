403
Trump Considers 11 Candidates for Fed Leadership
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is evaluating 11 individuals to lead the Federal Reserve once the current chair, Jerome Powell, concludes his term in May, reported business news broadcaster CNBC on Wednesday.
According to sources within the administration, the list features three previously unmentioned candidates: Jefferies Chief Market Strategist David Zervos, former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey, and Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer for global fixed income.
These candidates are accompanied by eight others, including Fed Governor Chris Waller, Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, all confirmed by CNBC as being under consideration.
Other potential frontrunners for the top post, as per the sources, comprise former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, and Marc Summerlin, an economic advisor from the Bush administration.
In a recent conversation with CNBC, Trump mentioned that former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett also appear on his shortlist.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is tasked with interviewing each candidate to refine the selection and present Trump with a final roster, part of what officials describe as a “deliberative process.”
Given the extensive list and the outlined procedure, it appears a decision will not be immediate and could take some time, though officials declined to specify a timeline.
